Allow Gucci's New Jewelry Collection To Be Your Anchor This Season

Gucci just presented its newest line of jewelry, dubbed the Marina Chain collection. To celebrate the launch, the Italian luxury house has teamed up with renowned photographer David Sims for a sea-inspired campaign starring Daria Werbowy.

As creative director Sabato De Sarno's first jewelry collection for the house, its poignancy is undeniable. Drawing inspiration from Sabato's fashion debut all those years ago, the campaign and those who surround it are a celebration of everything the designer stands for.

The collection itself offers a unique design inspired by the chain of an anchor, first introduced back in the late 1960s and arriving as a bracelet. For Gucci, the Marina Chain has since gone on to become a signature element of the house's history and continues to serve as a major part of Gucci's jewelry repertoire. The campaign, shot at Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont, aims to embody Sabato's unique vision.

Take a look above and head to Gucci's website to check out the new offering.

