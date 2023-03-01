Alloggio Group (ASX:ALO) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Alloggio Group (ASX:ALO) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Alloggio Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = AU$4.9m ÷ (AU$126m - AU$50m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Alloggio Group has an ROCE of 6.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 8.7%.

View our latest analysis for Alloggio Group

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Alloggio Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Alloggio Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last two years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 6.4%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 179% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 39% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Alloggio Group's ROCE

To sum it up, Alloggio Group has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 50% return over the last year. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Alloggio Group we've found 2 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Alloggio Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here