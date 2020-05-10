AllModern and Wayfair Have Thousands of Outdoor Furniture and Decor Items on Sale — Here Are 24 Things Worth Buying
With summer right around the corner and most of us staying home social distancing, your backyard is likely where you’ll be spending the majority of your time outside. If you’re looking to get your outdoor spaces ready for the arrival of warmer weather with some new outdoor furniture or decor, we suggest you head over to Wayfair and AllModern. Both are currently having spring sales that are packed with amazing markdowns.
RELATED: These Cool Greenhouses Will Take Your Garden to the Next Level — and They’re All on Sale
Thousands of backyard finds are on sale right now, including this seven-piece outdoor seating set that’s 43 percent off and this oversized patio umbrella that’s nearly half-off. You can also save big on cozy fire pits, like this wood-burning option, and comfortable hammocks, like this cushioned chair.
Not sure where to start? We rounded up 24 of our favorite discounted outdoor furniture and decor finds from Wayfair and AllModern’s sale events. Upgrade your backyard by shopping these stylish pieces below.
The Best Patio Furniture on Sale
Wayfair
Bovina Patio Chair, $105 (orig. $145.18); allmodern.com
Merton 7-Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions, $789.99 (orig. $1,389); wayfair.com
Rosecliff Heights Lopes Resin Folding Adirondack Chair — Set of Two, $339.99 (orig. $729.99); wayfair.com
Beachcrest Home Safira 8-Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions, $839.99 (orig. $1,073.04); wayfair.com
Abraham 11-Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions, $470 (orig. $941.25); allmodern.com
Hemsworth 3-Piece Dining Set, $650 (orig. $1,659); allmodern.com
The Best Hammocks on Sale
Wayfair
Freeport Park Southampton Chair Hammock, $44.99 (orig. $46.99); wayfair.com
Freeport Park Antoine Double Spreader Bar Hammock in Green, $69.99 (orig. $79.49); wayfair.com
Laffey Large Soft Weave Double Tree Hammock, $260 (orig. $322); allmodern.com
Edyth Fringed Cotton Tree Spreader Bar Hammock, $60 (orig. $81.99); allmodern.com
Freeport Park Searcy Fadesafe Quilted Double Tree Hammock, $147.99 (orig. $166.99); wayfair.com
Breakwater Bay Hadlee Polyester Tree Hammock, $63.99 (orig. $73.99); wayfair.com
The Best Fire Pits on Sale
All Modern
August Grove Furness Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit, $184.99 (orig. $219.49); wayfair.com
Grice Concrete Propane Gas Fire Pit Table, $490 (orig. $624.99); allmodern.com
Longshore Tides Tillie Steel Propane Fire Pit, $279.99 (orig. $349); wayfair.com
Jain Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Table, $126 (orig. $449.99); allmodern.com
Charlton Home Merlene Cast Iron Wood Burning Fire Pit, $83.99 (orig. $104.95); wayfair.com
Ebern Designs Meadow Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit, $127.99 (orig. $138); wayfair.com
The Best Patio Umbrellas on Sale
Wayfair
Kelton 10 Market Umbrella, $63 (orig. $119.99); allmodern.com
Zipcode Design Allport Market Umbrella in Beige, $59.99 (orig. $67.95); wayfair.com
9’ Market Umbrella, $150 (orig. $243.99); allmodern.com
Freeport Park Fazeley Rectangular Cantilever Umbrella, $306.99 (orig. $369.99); wayfair.com
Vassalboro 10 Cantilever Umbrella, $110 (orig. $199.99); allmodern.com
Sol 72 Outdoor Launceston Rectangular Market Umbrella, $209.99 (orig. $309); wayfair.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more.