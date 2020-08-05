AllModern’s Clearance Sale Has Thousands of Furniture and Decor Pieces Majorly Marked Down — Here Are 30 Deals to Shop

All Modern

AllModern is known for offering some of the best deals around on furniture and home decor pieces. Whether you’re shopping the brand’s secret Outlet section or searching the site on your own for discounted finds, AllModern is one of the best places to shop for stylish home furnishings at reasonable prices. And right now, the retailer’s deals are better than ever, thanks to its epic Clearance Sale.

We’re talking markdowns of up to 65 percent on furniture, bedding, patio seating, rugs, decor pieces, and more. You can score this gorgeous canopy bed for 47 percent off, this modern chandelier for less than $200, and this accent pouf for nearly half the price, just to shout out a few.

And if you’re looking to spruce up your backyard, there are tons of outdoor furniture pieces on sale too, including this three-piece dining set that’s 64 percent off and this cozy sectional set that’s half off.

To help you get started, we rounded up the 30 best deals from the AllModern Clearance Sale below. Just remember the discounts are only good until 11:59 PM EST on August 7 or while supplies last, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of these major markdowns.

Best Deals on Indoor Furniture

Everson Upholstered Canopy Bed, $790 (orig. $1,495.56); allmodern.com

Canterbury Armchair, $370 (orig. $1,140); allmodern.com

Capra Sofa in Evergreen Velvet, $866 (orig. $1,100.99); allmodern.com

Katherine TV Stand, $426 (orig. $699); allmodern.com

Anatasia Six-Drawer Double Dresser with Mirror, $821 (orig. $983); allmodern.com

Best Deals on Patio Furniture

Reyna Six-Piece Sectional Set, $1,830 (orig. $3,635.63); allmodern.com

Thibault Four-Piece Sofa Seating Group, $1,800 (orig. $4,520); allmodern.com

Moore Four-Piece Sofa Seating Group, $832 (orig. $940.99); allmodern.com

Thibeault Three-Piece Dining Set, $720 (orig. $1,980); allmodern.com

Hansen Outdoor Eight-Piece Sofa Seating Group, $870 (orig. $1,000.99); allmodern.com

Best Deals on Rugs

Ovid Power Loom Viscose Gray Rug, $78 (orig. $101.25); allmodern.com

Velma Southwestern Handmade Flatweave Charcoal Area Rug, $118 (orig. $189.99); allmodern.com

Borgen Geometric Gray Area Rug, $31 (orig. $52); allmodern.com

Sari Beige/Bright Pink Area Rug, $445 (orig. $1,179); allmodern.com

Willard Terracotta Area Rug, $51 (orig. $118); allmodern.com

Best Deals on Lighting

