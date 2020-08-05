AllModern’s Clearance Sale Has Thousands of Furniture and Decor Pieces Majorly Marked Down — Here Are 30 Deals to Shop

All Modern
AllModern is known for offering some of the best deals around on furniture and home decor pieces. Whether you’re shopping the brand’s secret Outlet section or searching the site on your own for discounted finds, AllModern is one of the best places to shop for stylish home furnishings at reasonable prices. And right now, the retailer’s deals are better than ever, thanks to its epic Clearance Sale.
We’re talking markdowns of up to 65 percent on furniture, bedding, patio seating, rugs, decor pieces, and more. You can score this gorgeous canopy bed for 47 percent off, this modern chandelier for less than $200, and this accent pouf for nearly half the price, just to shout out a few.
And if you’re looking to spruce up your backyard, there are tons of outdoor furniture pieces on sale too, including this three-piece dining set that’s 64 percent off and this cozy sectional set that’s half off.
To help you get started, we rounded up the 30 best deals from the AllModern Clearance Sale below. Just remember the discounts are only good until 11:59 PM EST on August 7 or while supplies last, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of these major markdowns.
Best Deals on Indoor Furniture
- Everson Upholstered Canopy Bed, $790 (orig. $1,495.56); allmodern.com
- Canterbury Armchair, $370 (orig. $1,140); allmodern.com
- Capra Sofa in Evergreen Velvet, $866 (orig. $1,100.99); allmodern.com
- Katherine TV Stand, $426 (orig. $699); allmodern.com
- Anatasia Six-Drawer Double Dresser with Mirror, $821 (orig. $983); allmodern.com
Best Deals on Patio Furniture
- Reyna Six-Piece Sectional Set, $1,830 (orig. $3,635.63); allmodern.com
- Thibault Four-Piece Sofa Seating Group, $1,800 (orig. $4,520); allmodern.com
- Moore Four-Piece Sofa Seating Group, $832 (orig. $940.99); allmodern.com
- Thibeault Three-Piece Dining Set, $720 (orig. $1,980); allmodern.com
- Hansen Outdoor Eight-Piece Sofa Seating Group, $870 (orig. $1,000.99); allmodern.com
Best Deals on Rugs
- Ovid Power Loom Viscose Gray Rug, $78 (orig. $101.25); allmodern.com
- Velma Southwestern Handmade Flatweave Charcoal Area Rug, $118 (orig. $189.99); allmodern.com
- Borgen Geometric Gray Area Rug, $31 (orig. $52); allmodern.com
- Sari Beige/Bright Pink Area Rug, $445 (orig. $1,179); allmodern.com
- Willard Terracotta Area Rug, $51 (orig. $118); allmodern.com
Best Deals on Lighting
- Lorena 84” Arched Floor Lamp, $205 (orig. $446.88); allmodern.com
- Karissa One-Light Single Cylinder Pendant, $66 (orig. $144.99); allmodern.com
- Hingham 58.5” Arched Floor Lamp, $136 (orig. $154.99); allmodern.com
- Clark 10-Light Sputnik Modern Linear Chandelier, $180 (orig. $225); allmodern.com
- Dunnes 21” Desk Lamp, $89 (orig. $135.52); allmodern.com
Best Deals on Home Decor
- Melanie Kilim Cotton Throw Pillow, $50 (orig. $85.49); allmodern.com
- Southwest Six-Piece Framed Graphic Art Print Set, $167 (orig. $199); allmodern.com
- Minimal Tone by Dan Hobday Wrapped Canvas Print, $57 (orig. $76); allmodern.com
- Tona Mid-Century Hexagon Beveled Accent Mirror, $103 (orig. $121.99); allmodern.com
- Millom 20” Round Pouf, $77 (orig. $149.99); allmodern.com
Best Deals on Bedding
- Cassana Duvet Cover Set, $50 (orig. $99.99); allmodern.com
- Maze Reversible Quilt Set, $110 (orig. $130); allmodern.com
- Ceres Reversible Duvet Cover Set, $83 (orig. $120); allmodern.com
- Elias Duvet Cover Set, $105 ($130.99); allmodern.com
- Abhinav Comforter Set, $73 (orig. $84.99); allmodern.com