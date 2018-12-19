Allmendinger joins NBC Sports Group as motorsports analyst STAMFORD, Conn. NBC Sports Group today announced it has reached a multi-year agreement with former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver AJ Allmendinger, who will join the network’s motorsports coverage beginning in January 2019. Allmendinger will work on various properties across NBC Sports’ unparalleled motorsports portfolio, including as a booth analyst for the network’s …

STAMFORD, Conn. — NBC Sports Group today announced it has reached a multi-year agreement with former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver AJ Allmendinger, who will join the network’s motorsports coverage beginning in January 2019.

Allmendinger will work on various properties across NBC Sports’ unparalleled motorsports portfolio, including as a booth analyst for the network’s exclusive coverage of the IMSA SportsCar Championship. Additionally, he will contribute regularly to NBCSN’s daily motorsports show NASCAR America. Allmendinger will make his broadcast debut during NBC Sports’ coverage of the 57th running of the iconic Rolex 24 at Daytona on Saturday, Jan. 26, where he is also expected to race as part of Meyer Shank Racing (MSR).

RELATED: McMurray joins FOX | Key players in Silly Season

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“AJ loves to race and is passionate about IMSA,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer and President of Production, NBC Sports. “His career as a driver across IMSA, NASCAR and Open Wheel will bring a unique mix of experience and insight to the NBC Sports team.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to begin this new chapter in my life alongside some of the most knowledgeable and influential voices in motorsports, and to be a part of NBC Sports’ second-to-none coverage,” said Allmendinger.

Allmendinger joins NBC Sports after competing in NASCAR for 13 seasons, most recently driving JTG Daugherty Racing’s No. 47 Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He garnered his first career Cup Series win in 2014, and made his first playoff appearance that same year. Allmendinger also drove part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he earned two victories (both in 2013).

Story continues

In 2012, Allmendinger was part of the overall-winning team in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. In 2006, he earned five wins and placed third overall in the Champ Car World Series.