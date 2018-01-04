Allman lifts CS Fullerton past UC Riverside, 68-65

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) -- Kyle Allman converted a three-point play with seven seconds left in the game to lift Cal State Fullerton to a 68-65 win over UC Riverside in the Big West Conference opener for both schools Wednesday night.

Davon Clare hit the second of two free throws and converted a three-point play with 1:52 left in the game to give the Titans a 65-63 lead, but Chance Murray answered with a jumper to tie the game with 1:28 left.

After a Fullerton time out, Allman attacked the basket and drew a foul from DJ Sylvester.

Allman finished with 16 points and Khalil Ahmad added another 15 to lead Fullerton (8-5, 1-0), which hit 27 of 50 shots from the field (54 percent), including 3 of 13 from behind the 3-point arc.

Sylvester finished with 24 points to lead Riverside (5-10, 0-1), with Alex Larsson and Dikymbe Martin each adding another 10 points.