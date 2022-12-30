Allison Williams Weighs in on Hollywood Nepotism: 'It Doesn't Feel Like a Loss to Admit It'

Allison williams

Allison Williams is aware of the privilege that being the child of a well-known individual carries — and she's not above acknowledging it.

In a new interview with Wired, the M3GAN actress addressed the idea of nepotism in Hollywood, saying that "it doesn't feel like a loss to admit it."

"If you trust your own skill, I think it becomes very simple to acknowledge," she added.

Allison, 34, is the daughter of former NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams and TV producer Jane Gillan Stoddard. She had her big break as Marnie Michaels on HBO's Girls in 2012 before going on to star in films like Get Out (2017) and the upcoming horror film M3GAN, in theaters Jan. 6, on which she also serves as an executive producer.

She also acknowledged that being on the successful Lena Dunham–created Girls, which also starred Dunham, 36, "awarded" her the "privilege" of being picky about her projects.

"I got to sit back and wait for things that made sense — and that worked with that persona in an interesting way," Allison said.

When it comes to deciding whether to take on a role, the actress told Wired she asks herself, "Why this?" "Why me?" and "Why now?" considering the backlash many actors have gotten for playing certain roles.

"Having a sense for who you are, especially today when people are finally realizing 'Maybe not every role is something I'm entitled to play,' is really important," she said.

Allison's comments come amid others from fellow actors born into famous families, like Jamie Lee Curtis and Kate Hudson, in response to conversation sparked last week by a New York magazine cover story on nepotism.

"The nepotism thing, I mean ... I don't really care. I look at my kids and we're a storytelling family. It's definitely in our blood," Hudson, who's the daughter of Goldie Hawn, told The Independent. "People can call it whatever they want, but it's not going to change it."

Continued the actress and Fabletics co-founder, 43: "I actually think there are other industries where it's [more common]. Maybe modeling? I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I've been in business meetings where I'm like, 'Wait, whose child is this?' Like, this person knows nothing!"

"I don't care where you come from or what your relationship to the business is — if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn't matter," Hudson added.