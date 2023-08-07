Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.23 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Allison Transmission Holdings' shares before the 11th of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.92 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Allison Transmission Holdings stock has a trailing yield of around 1.6% on the current share price of $58.19. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Allison Transmission Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Allison Transmission Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Allison Transmission Holdings is paying out just 13% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out just 14% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Allison Transmission Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Allison Transmission Holdings's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Allison Transmission Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 14% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Should investors buy Allison Transmission Holdings for the upcoming dividend? We love that Allison Transmission Holdings is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Allison Transmission Holdings for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Allison Transmission Holdings (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

