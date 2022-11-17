Allison Janney's Totally Sheer, Sequin Dress Had a Turtleneck and Arm Cutouts

Just in time for some holiday fashion inspiration.

The naked dress trend has taken over Hollywood and the fashion industry one red carpet and runway at a time. Now, it's nearly impossible to go even a day without seeing one at an event — Emily Ratajkowski and Kylie Jenner being among the most recent purveyors of the viral fad. The latest star to hop on the bandwagon? None other than Oscar-winning actress Allison Janney, who put a holiday-approved sparkly twist on her see-through gown.

At Wednesday's Los Angeles premiere of the new Prime Video film The People We Hate At the Wedding, Janney shut down the carpet in a black see-through, turtleneck gown complete with head-to-toe sequins and lace-up long sleeves that created mini cutouts on her arms. She paired the frock with a simple black clutch and open-toe, strappy heels, and she kept her accessories minimal, opting for only black stud earrings. Her glam flawlessly matched the look's theme with a silver-and-black smoky eye, dewy skin, and glossy lips. Her blonde hair was coiffed into the perfect blunt bob with side sweeping bangs that were tucked behind her ear.

Janney was joined on the carpet by her co-stars Kristen Bell and Ben Platt, who both wore navy blue (a dress for Bell and a suit for Platt). At one point Janney and Platt posed with their arms around each other and Janney posted a sweet kiss on his cheek. The film, which is based on the 2016 book of the same name, will be released on Prime Video tomorrow (Nov. 18). Along with a star-studded cast (which also includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Dustin Milligan from Schitt's Creek), the upcoming piece was directed by Emmy-winning editor Claire Scanlon who has worked on a number of critically acclaimed shows like Saved by the Bell, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Miracle Workers, Never Have I Ever, Black-ish, Fresh Off the Boat, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

According to Deadline, the plot will follow a brother and sister Alice and Paul (Bell and Platt) and their mother (Janney) as they travel across the pond to attend the wedding of their estranged half-sister Eloise.

