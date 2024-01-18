Allison Janney, Andrew Rannells Star In Jim Rash-Helmed ‘Miss You, Love You;’ Reunion With ‘Way Way Back’s Gigi Pritzker, Kevin Walsh & Nat Faxon

EXCLUSIVE: Jim Rash is set to direct his script Miss You, Love You, a drama that will star Allison Janney and Andrew Rannells. Madison Wells, The Walsh Company and Nat Faxon will produce a film that will begin production next month in New Mexico. Gigi Pritzker, Kevin Walsh are producing with Rash.

In the film, Janney will play a woman whose husband has passed away. With a funeral to plan and grieving to be done, she reaches out to her estranged son. He refuses to come home, choosing instead to send his personal assistant to help make the arrangements. The widow is forced to process her grief in the presence of a complete stranger.

Oscar-winner Janney reunites with Faxon and Rash, Pritzker and Walsh after they teamed on The Way Way Back, the 2013 comedy that set a record at Sundance in 2013 with domestic and international sales deals totaling nearly $12M between Fox Searchlight and Sierra Affinity.

Rannells most recently starred on Broadway’s Gutenberg! The Musical!, alongside Josh Gad, his stage co-star in Book of Mormon. He had a lead voice in Trolls Band Together, and his second book, Uncle of The Year & Other Debatable Triumphs was published by Penguin Random House/Crown and released in May 2023.

Rash said he sparked to the reunion, and “if I could direct every single movie with the remarkable Allison Janney starring, I would. To pair her with the wonderful Andrew Rannells makes this a dream cast for me. As with all of my projects, actors are contractually-obligated to be my best friends, which is a huge win-win for them,” said Rash.

Also producing is Rachel Shane and Mike Bowes will line produce. Liz Lippman will oversee for The Walsh Company. Rash recently wrapped Project Artemis for director Greg Berlanti and Apple, starring opposite Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum and Woody Harrelson. Faxon just finished shooting the second season of his comedy series Loot for Apple TV+ opposite Maya Rudolph.

Upcoming, Janney stars in Palm Royale for AppleTV+, opposite Kristen Wiig, Carol Burnett and Laura Dern, as well as Everything is Going to Be Great with Bryan Cranston.

Madison Wells plans to adapt the script for live theater, falling under Madison Wells Live’s department headed by Jamie Forshaw. Madison Wells’ upcoming production slate includes My Spy 2, Genius: MLK/X, Nonnas, State of Terror, This Golden State, Magical Boy, and Loch Down Abbey.

Walsh’s The Walsh Company has a producing deal at Apple, and most recently produced the Ridley Scott-directed Napoleon, and the Matt Ruskin-directed Boston Strangler for Hulu. Walsh recently wrapped The Instigators for Apple with Doug Liman-directing Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, and Echo Valley for Apple with Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney starring for director Michael Pearce.

