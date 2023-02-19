Allison Holker Thanks Fans for 'Hope and Inspiration' After Death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Allison Holker and Stephen Boss

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Allison Holker is showing appreciation for her supporters following her family's tragic loss.

Following her husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death at age 40 last month, the So You Think You Can Dance alum, 35, thanked her 3.8 million Instagram followers for "all the love and support" they've shown her family since his death.

"It has been very challenging and emotional," she said. "But you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Steven impacted your life."

Holker said: "He was someone that was just beautiful, and he lived his life from love. And he made you feel a certain way."

RELATED: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Loved Ones Gather for Small Funeral 3 Weeks After Star's Death

"My family and I have always said that we wanted to make sure that our purpose was lived out by bringing joy to people, joy to people's homes, from dance or love," she added in Saturday's post.

"And that's not going to change for us. It's going to feel a little bit different, but we know that that's our purpose, and we'll still do that to this day. And I hope that we can remember the feeling he gave us, and that we can still move from there."

"We can still move and choose love. And we can choose grace. We can still choose kindness."

"I will always be there for you guys," Holker concluded. "And I appreciate you being there for us at this moment. It goes a really far way for us. So thank you."

The professional dancer and choreographer previously confirmed Boss' death in a statement to PEOPLE after he died by suicide in December. She has posted several emotional tributes to him on social media prior to the latest.

In the days and weeks following his death, emotional tributes poured in from stars like Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Kerry Washington, Michelle Obama, Jada Pinkett Smith, JoJo Siwa and Cheryl Burke. Boss's friends from So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing with the Stars also paid tribute to him on social media.

Story continues

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Remembers 'Love and Laughter' She Shared with Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before His Death

Stephen rose to fame as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search. He later competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star. He was a judge when the show returned in 2022.

In 2014, Stephen joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ. He eventually became a permanent fixture on the series and was elevated to co-executive producer status in 2020.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

The late star previously co-hosted Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings with his wife, as well as frequently posted fun dance videos with her and their children on social media.

He was laid to rest at a small family funeral last month, on Jan. 4.