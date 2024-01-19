Allison Holker Recalls the First Time She Laughed with Daughter Weslie After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss’ Death

"I'm just really grateful to have her and to champion her through all this and her champion me through it," the dancer said on the 'Viall Files' podcast

Allison Holker/Instagram Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss with their daughter Weslie

Allison Holker Boss has found strength after the death of her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, thanks to their children.

The professional dancer, 35, appeared on the latest episode of the Viall Files podcast and opened up about how she's leaned on her son Maddox Laurel, 7, daughter Zaia, 3, and eldest child Weslie Renae, 15, after tWitch's death in December 2022 at age 40.

"There are so many moments I've learned from my kids, or we've learned on the forefront together no matter what their age is," Holker Boss told host Nick Viall.

Allison Holker/Instagram Allison Holker with her kids

The mom of three said that the biggest lesson she has learned is to be vulnerable in front of her kids, and she detailed a prominent moment when she did that with Weslie after Boss' death.

"We had a moment, months after everything happened, we were in our kitchen, and we were, for whatever reason, I don't even remember what the memory was that got brought up. I don't even remember. But what I do remember was it was our first laugh, and it was months after it took months before we had that," she said.

The choreographer said that she remembers the two engaging in "wild, wild laughter" before stopping to wonder if it was okay.

Allison Holker/Instagram Allison Holker and her daughter Weslie

"Immediately after we started laughing, we both looked at each other and stopped like almost on a dime 'cause then there was almost immediate regret, and like, a grief from feeling bad about having that laughter. Like, is this okay? And then we just like hugged it out, and then we cried, and we're like, 'Yeah, no, we can laugh.' We can do that," said Holker Boss, noting that it was a moment she will never forget.

"Going through that genuine emote, like, you know, emotion with someone else at the same time was something that I'll never forget with her," she said. "And then we almost had to walk each other through it and convince each other for each other that it was okay."

Holker Boss said that it made her even more grateful for Weslie.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Allison Holker and Stephen Boss

"I'm just really grateful to have her and to champion her through all this and her champion me through it," she continued. "But she's lovely, and so I fully believe we can learn more lessons from our own kids and they can sometimes learn from us."

