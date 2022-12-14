Allison Holker Called Stephen 'tWitch' Boss the 'Anchor' of Their Family: 'Very Blessed'

Allison Holker Boss previously spoke out about husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' pivotal role in their family in the years before his sudden death.

On Wednesday, Allison, 34, confirmed Stephen's death in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. He died by suicide at age 40.

In a joint interview with PEOPLE in March 2020, Allison praised the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ for being an "amazing, supportive husband," and called him the "anchor" of their family of five. The couple shares children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

"I'm very grateful to have the amazing, supportive husband that I do because he just honestly jumps in at any moment to help," Allison said of her husband at the time.

"I just feel like I'm very, very, very blessed to have that kind of husband," she added. "He's my support system and our anchor for our family, for sure."

Stephen tWitch Boss and Allison Holker family

Allison Holker/Instagram

Allison shared similar sentiments about her husband when confirming his sudden death on Wednesday, telling PEOPLE he was the "backbone of our family."

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she said in a statement. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

US dancers Allison Holker (2nd L), Stephen "tWitch" Boss (R) and family attend the Fans Premiere of Illumination and Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise of Gru" on June 25, 2022, in Hollywood, California.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Closing her statement, Allison shared a message for her husband. "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she concluded.

Stephen was best known for being a DJ and co-executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He also made a name for himself on So You Think You Can Dance as a contestant and later a judge when the series returned in 2022.