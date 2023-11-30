Allison Holker Boss Officially Sells Family Home She Shared with Late Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ for $3.5 Million

The mom of three first listed the Encino property for $3.8 million in October

Robin L Marshall/WireImage Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss in December 2022 at the Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.

Allison Holker Boss has officially sold the Los Angeles home that she shared with her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, and their three children.

The home was originally listed for sale in Oct. 2023 for $3.795 million and sold last week for $3.525 million, according to property records.

Located in the Encino neighborhood of L.A., the property is familiar to fans of the couple as Allison often shared videos on Instagram of her and Boss, who died by suicide in December 2022, dancing together in their home.

After moving into the space in 2019, the couple shared their redesign of it in 2021 in collaboration with Pottery Barn. They outfitted the six-bedroom, six-bathroom home to be the perfect place for their three children — daughters Weslie, 15, and Zaia 3, and son Maddox, 7.

Allison shared with PEOPLE at the time that she “really wanted the home to feel like a sanctuary for us where we could breathe together and just create memories in this really warm space.”



Anthony Paradise of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing.

The 4,600-square-foot house was built in 2018 and reflects a “chic modern farmhouse” feel, Allison told PEOPLE in 2021.

In the kitchen, residents are welcomed into the bright, white space by a large center island equipped with a sink and extra seating. A separate wine cellar and butler’s pantry can be found nearby.

Allison Holker Instagram Allison Holker and Stephen Boss posing with their three children in the dining room.

The main living space, which Allison referred to as the "great room," features a black marble fireplace and black detailing around the windows. Its open concept was one of the reasons why it was the professional dancer’s favorite spot in the house.

"When I say it's a great room, it's literally our kitchen, our living room and our outdoor space all connected as one, and it's easily where I would say we as a family spend 70 percent of our time," she said.

A wall of sliding doors can be fully opened to create an indoor/outdoor living feel and connect the house with the al fresco kitchen and seating area.

The pool is situated next to a pool house that has its own private bathroom. It can double as a gym or a guest suite as well, according to the listing.

Allison Holker Instagram Allison Holker sitting in her remodeled home in September 2021.

Allison and Stephen were married for nine years before the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died at age 40. After meeting at a party in 2006, they reconnected in 2010 on season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance and tied the knot in Dec. 2013.

The family remembered him on what would have been the star's 41st birthday in September.

"We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss. Forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us and lifting us," Allison wrote.

Alongside photos of her and Stephen's three children visiting his gravesite, she continued, "We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together. We feel your arms wrapping around us and holding us up on this day. Happy birthday my love @sir_twitch_alot a day we will always celebrate the gift you were and still are to this world. We love you!"

Last Thursday, the family celebrated their first Thanksgiving without Stephen. Allison shared photos with family and friends in an Instagram post and took time to reflect in the heartfelt caption.

"HAPPY THANKSGIVING!!" she wrote. "Hosting Thanksgiving is one of my absolute favorite things to do. I love bringing loved ones together to celebrate love, joy and our gratitude for life and the beautiful relationships we all have."

She added, "My heart was beaming so bright last night from being able to squeeze my friends so tightly … we shared in memories … in smiles and so much laughter. A night I will treasure for ever!"

