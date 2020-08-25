AllInForVoting: Which star is your state’s celebrity ambassador to get out the vote?

Have a question about voting in your state? Someone famous may soon be able to assist you.

With less than 75 days until the November election, Amazon Studios is preparing to release the Stacey Abrams-led film "All In: The Fight for Democracy" (streaming on Prime Video Sept. 18), an examination of the history of voter suppression, and is simultaneously launching a nonpartisan #AllInForVoting social action campaign to provide factual voting information to the masses via familiar faces.

Fifty influential actors, athletes, musicians, journalists and superstars – including Busy Philipps, Rajon Rondo, Patrick Dempsey and Gabrielle Union – have signed on to galvanize a state that hits close to home.

For example, Dempsey, best known as Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd in "Grey's Anatomy," will represent his home state of Maine. Union, a self-proclaimed "Nebraska Cornhusker diehard" football fan, will assume the role for Nebraska.

"Every voice should be heard, Nebraska!" Union wrote Monday on her Instagram Story, which boasts over 16 million followers.

#ChallengeAccepted Instagram trend: How it started, and why celebs are posting

More: Sharon Stone endorses Joe Biden, says 'don’t vote for a killer' after sister catches COVID-19

Gabrielle Union has signed on to help voters in her home state of Nebraska get ready for the November election. More

As a state celebrity ambassador, each star will share vote-by-mail updates, registration deadlines and information on how to vote, as well as concerns of voter suppression tactics in the state.

The goal? To ensure Americans have all the resources they need to safely make an informed decision at the ballot box, according to an Amazon Studios release.

#AllInForVoting is also teaming up with civic engagement organizations for the social campaign, including Abrams’ Fair Fight Action, Advancement Project, Black Voters Matter, Rock the Vote, Southern Poverty Law Center, Voto Latino Foundation and Campus Voter Project.

See which star is your state’s celebrity ambassador (with more to be announced soon):

Arizona

Actress Busy Philipps (Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona)

Arkansas

Actress Sheryl Underwood, "The Talk" co-host (Hometown: Little Rock, Arkansas)

Colorado

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live" cast member (Hometown: Aurora, Colorado)

Connecticut

Seth MacFarlane, "Family Guy" creator (Hometown: Kent, Connecticut)

Delaware

Aubrey Plaza, "Parks and Recreation" alum (Hometown: Wilmington, Delaware)

Florida

Rajon Rondo, Los Angeles Lakers basketball player

Georgia

Offset, Migos rapper (Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia)

Idaho

Kaitlyn Farrington, Olympic snowboarder (Hometown: Hailey, Idaho)

Illinois

AnnaSophia Robb, "The Carrie Diaries" star

Iowa

Patton Oswalt, "The King of Queens" alum

Kansas

Musician Melissa Etheridge (Hometown: Leavenworth, Kansas)

Kentucky

Actress Ashley Judd (Alumni: University of Kentucky)

Maine

Actor Patrick Dempsey (Hometown: Lewiston, Maine)

Massachusetts

Actress Elizabeth Banks (Hometown: Pittsfield, Massachusetts)

Minnesota

Lindsey Vonn, Olympic skier (Hometown: Saint Paul, Minnesota)

Missouri

Actor Don Cheadle (Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri)

Story continues