Alligator confirmed to be living in New Jersey brook and it’s in hiding, cops say

An alligator in the 4-foot range is roaming the scenic Ambrose Brook in northern New Jersey.

That’s roughly 360 miles north of the known range of alligators in the United States.

Middlesex police say they were investigating rumors of a gator in the brook about 40 miles southeast of New York City when they saw it for themselves.

“The reptile submerged and has not been seen since,” police said in an Aug. 25 Facebook post.

“The alligator is estimated to be approximately 3-4 feet in length. We are working closely with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Conservation Police to capture and relocate the reptile.”

Anyone who sees the alligator is asked to call 911 — and not attempt a capture on their own. Alligators are known to have up to “80 conical shaped teeth,” experts say.

It was not revealed how the alligator got into the brook, but it is not uncommon for pet alligators to be illegally set loose by owners when the reptiles grow too large for domestic confines.

News an alligator is roaming the brook was greeted largely with humor on social media, including some who suggested pollution created a salamander mutation.

“Can we make it the town mascot?” one commenter asked.

“Finders keepers,” another wrote.

