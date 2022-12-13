Allied OMS Names Jarrod Ermis Chief Financial Officer

Ermis's expertise to elevate the Doctor Equity™ model even further

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / Jarrod Ermis joins Allied OMS as Chief Financial Officer effective November 15, 2022. Allied OMS is a doctor-owned-and-led management services organization (MSO) in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space flipping traditional MSO models on their heads by turning private equity into Doctor Equity™. With growth rates that have more than tripled in the past year, Allied OMS is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its highly skilled c-suite.

With more than 18 years of finance experience in multi-site healthcare and Valuation/M&As, including private equity-backed, high-growth healthcare companies, Ermis's deeply analytical and detailed nature earned him the new role as financial leader at Allied OMS, and his consulting experience enables companies to effectively scale rapidly at different stages of growth.

"Jarrod's experience and perspectives are exactly what we need to round out our c-suite as we continue to grow in states across the country," says Dan Hosler, CEO. "Jarrod is intelligent across vast areas of our business and he's creative in understanding the ways we can expand our services to serve our doctors even better. He's a great addition to the team."

Prior to joining Allied OMS, Ermis was part of two successful multi-site healthcare transactions, including a recapitalization as the CFO of Goodside Health, and a senior finance role at Behavioral Health Group.

"The Doctor-Equity™ model is a brilliant model that empowers doctor owners to get the help they need to run the operations of their business while remaining in charge of their economic futures. This made the decision to join Allied OMS an easy one," says Ermis.

About Allied OMS

Allied OMS is a doctor-owned, doctor-led, doctor-governed management services organization in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space that combines the best of private practice with the best of private equity. Collectively owned and governed by doctors and veterans from private equity and management consulting, Allied OMS leverages decades of experience building and exiting platform businesses in the healthcare industry to employ the tools that maximize practice value. Composed of best-in-class OMS practices that are in the top tier of clinical outcomes, Allied OMS is proud to turn Private Equity into Doctor Equity™. Unlock the potential in your practice and gain Power Through Partnership™; email partner@alliedoms.com or visit AlliedOMS.com.

