Is Allied Hotel Properties Inc.'s (CVE:AHP) CEO Pay Fair?

Peter Eng has been the CEO of Allied Hotel Properties Inc. (CVE:AHP) since 2003. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Peter Eng's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Allied Hotel Properties Inc. is worth CA$17m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as CA$325k for the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at CA$158k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below CA$279m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be CA$219k.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Allied Hotel Properties. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 77% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 23% of the pie. Allied Hotel Properties sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry.

Thus we can conclude that Peter Eng receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Allied Hotel Properties Inc.. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Allied Hotel Properties has changed over time.

Is Allied Hotel Properties Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Allied Hotel Properties Inc. has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a favourable direction by 59% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 319% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Allied Hotel Properties Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Allied Hotel Properties Inc. for providing a total return of 1040% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Allied Hotel Properties Inc. with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. Moving away from CEO compensation for the moment, we've identified 1 warning sign for Allied Hotel Properties that you should be aware of before investing.

