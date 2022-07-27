Allied Announces Second-Quarter Results

TORONTO, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Allied") (TSX: "AP.UN") today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022. “Allied’s second-quarter operations were strong. Average in-place net rent per occupied square foot rose to $25.29, up 4.1% from the comparable quarter last year and 0.6% from the prior quarter,” said Michael Emory, President & CEO. “Leasing activity continued to accelerate, with leased area rising to 90.9% by quarter-end, up 160 basis points from the end of the prior quarter, and occupied area rising to 89.5%, up 120 basis points.”

Financial Results

Allied’s second-quarter financial results were in-line with its internal forecast. FFO per unit was 61 cents and AFFO per unit 54 cents, up from the comparable quarter last year by 0.7% and 1.9%, respectively. Same-asset NOI was up 0.6% from the comparable quarter last year. NAV per unit at quarter-end was $51.20, up from the end of the comparable quarter last year by 4.3% and up from the end of the prior quarter by 0.5%. The financial results are summarized below:

 

As at June 30

(In thousands except for per unit and % amounts)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Change

% Change

Investment properties (1)(4)

$

10,662,703

 

$

8,943,785

 

$

1,718,918

 

19.2

%

Unencumbered investment properties (2)

$

9,388,960

 

$

7,052,930

 

$

2,336,030

 

33.1

%

Total Assets (1)(4)

$

11,620,469

 

$

9,717,645

 

$

1,902,824

 

19.6

%

Cost of PUD as a % of GBV (2)

 

12.8

%

 

10.1

%

 

2.7

%

 

NAV per unit (6)

$

51.20

 

$

49.07

 

$

2.13

 

4.3

%

Debt (1)

$

3,915,687

 

$

2,980,536

 

$

935,151

 

31.4

%

Total indebtedness ratio (2)

 

33.9

%

 

31.0

%

 

2.9

%

 

Annualized Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$

404,404

 

$

364,880

 

$

39,524

 

10.8

%

Net debt as a multiple of Annualized Adjusted
EBITDA (2)

 

9.6x

 

 

8.0x

 

 

1.6x

 

 

Interest-coverage ratio including capitalized interest and excluding financing prepayment costs (2)(3)

 

3.2x

 

 

3.4x

 

 

(0.2x

)

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended June 30

(In thousands except for per unit and % amounts)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Change

% Change

Rental Revenue (1)(4)

$

154,417

 

$

138,675

 

$

15,742

 

11.4

%

Net income (1)

$

100,038

 

$

98,523

 

$

1,515

 

1.5

%

Net income excluding fair value adjustments and financing prepayment costs (2)(3)(5)

$

67,520

 

$

65,422

 

$

2,098

 

3.2

%

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$

101,101

 

$

91,220

 

$

9,881

 

10.8

%

Same asset NOI - rental portfolio (2)

$

84,795

 

$

84,294

 

$

501

 

0.6

%

Same asset NOI - total portfolio (2)

$

85,682

 

$

85,762

 

$

(80

)

(0.1

%)

FFO (2)

$

85,050

 

$

76,580

 

$

8,470

 

11.1

%

FFO per unit (2)

$

0.608

 

$

0.601

 

$

0.007

 

1.2

%

FFO pay-out ratio (2)

 

71.9

%

 

70.6

%

 

1.3

%

 

All amounts below are excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation (2)(3)

 

 

 

 

FFO

$

84,747

 

$

76,705

 

$

8,042

 

10.5

%

FFO per unit (diluted)

$

0.606

 

$

0.602

 

$

0.004

 

0.7

%

FFO pay-out ratio

 

72.1

%

 

70.5

%

 

1.6

%

 

AFFO

$

75,947

 

$

67,980

 

$

7,967

 

11.7

%

AFFO per unit (diluted)

$

0.543

 

$

0.533

 

$

0.01

 

1.9

%

AFFO pay-out ratio

 

80.5

%

 

79.6

%

 

0.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

For the six months ended June 30

(In thousands except for per unit and % amounts)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Change

% Change

Rental Revenue (1)(4)

$

299,237

 

$

279,510

 

$

19,727

 

7.1

%

Net income (1)

$

287,228

 

$

176,045

 

$

111,183

 

63.2

%

Net income excluding fair value adjustments and financing prepayment costs (2)(3)(5)

$

141,704

 

$

129,339

 

$

12,365

 

9.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$

192,823

 

$

180,266

 

$

12,557

 

7.0

%

Same asset NOI - rental portfolio (2)

$

169,136

 

$

167,169

 

$

1,967

 

1.2

%

Same asset NOI - total portfolio (2)

$

171,077

 

$

169,973

 

$

1,104

 

0.6

%

FFO (2)

$

162,390

 

$

135,995

 

$

26,395

 

19.4

%

FFO per unit (2)

$

1.211

 

$

1.068

 

$

0.143

 

13.4

%

FFO pay-out ratio (2)

 

72.1

%

 

79.6

%

 

(7.5

%)

 

All amounts below are excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation (2)(3)

 

 

 

 

FFO

$

162,320

 

$

150,502

 

$

11,818

 

7.9

%

FFO per unit (diluted)

$

1.210

 

$

1.182

 

$

0.028

 

2.4

%

FFO pay-out ratio

 

72.1

%

 

71.9

%

 

0.2

%

 

AFFO

$

147,518

 

$

134,309

 

$

13,209

 

9.8

%

AFFO per unit (diluted)

$

1.100

 

$

1.054

 

$

0.046

 

4.4

%

AFFO pay-out ratio

 

79.4

%

 

80.6

%

 

(1.2

%)

 

(1) This measure is presented on an IFRS basis.
(2) This is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section below and on page 21 of the Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Condition (the "MD&A") as at June 30, 2022.
(3) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, Allied incurred $nil and $nil, respectively, (June 30, 2021 - $nil and $14,161, respectively) of financing prepayment costs in connection with the favourable refinancing of unsecured debentures and first mortgages.
(4) Prior to Q4 2021, the comparative figures for investment properties, total assets, and rental revenue were reported on a proportionate share basis. The comparative figures for the prior period have been revised to an IFRS basis.
(5) Prior to Q4 2021, the comparative figure for net income excluding fair value adjustments and financing prepayment costs was calculated on a proportionate share basis. The comparative figure for the prior period has been revised to be calculated on an IFRS basis.
(6) Net asset value per unit ("NAV per unit") is calculated as follows: total equity as at the corresponding period ended, (per the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets) divided by the actual number of Units and class B limited partnership units of Allied Properties Exchangeable Limited Partnership ("Exchangeable LP Units") outstanding at period end.

Leasing Results and Highlights

In the first half of 2022, Allied leased 60.8% of the GLA covered by expiring leases, with an average increase in net rent per square foot of 6.5%. Combined with new leasing activity, this gave rise to the lease metrics set out in the table below:

 

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Change

% Change

Leased area

 

90.9

%

 

89.3

%

 

1.6

%

 

Occupied area

 

89.5

%

 

88.3

%

 

1.2

%

 

Average in-place net rent per occupied square foot

$

25.29

 

$

25.13

 

$

0.16

 

0.6

%

Given the scale of Allied’s rental portfolio, upgrade activity is now constant in all markets, particularly Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver. The goal of the upgrade activity is to serve users better and to boost net rent per occupied square foot over time. At the end of the second quarter, Allied’s rental portfolio was comprised of (i) 14,438,078 square feet of GLA in buildings that are largely stabilized and (ii) 374,194 square feet of GLA in buildings that are undergoing active upgrade. The occupied area of the former was 90.0%, with leased area at 91.3%. The occupied area of the latter was 69.7%, with leased area at 74.6%. Management expects the occupied and leased areas of its entire rental portfolio to increase over the remainder of 2022, with concurrent increases in same-asset NOI and net rent per occupied square foot.

Allocation of Capital and Funding

At the end of the first quarter, Allied completed its largest acquisition ever, along with its largest equity issuance ever, with equity being issued at $50.30 per unit. Allied has made significant progress integrating the six properties into its rental portfolio, increasing the leased area of the properties to 92.5% at the end of the second quarter. It has developed relationships with all large users and is more confident than ever that it will be able to improve operations and drive value in the near-term and over the longer-term.

Allied currently has over $365 million available on its revolving credit facility, with another $100 million available through the accordion feature. This liquidity is more than sufficient to meet Allied’s commitments over the remainder of 2022 and well into 2023.

Given the success of Allied’s 2022 acquisition program to date and the current level of macro-economic uncertainty, Allied will focus primarily on operations and development completions for the remainder of the year. Management estimates that current developments will increase Allied’s annual EBITDA by approximately $82 million upon stabilization of occupancy with an expected timeframe of three to five years, and have a weighted average lease term of 12.2 years.

Outlook

Allied’s internal forecast for 2022 calls for low-to-mid-single-digit percentage growth in each of same-asset NOI, FFO per unit and AFFO per unit. While Allied does not forecast NAV per unit growth, it does expect to propel further growth in 2022.

Allied continues to have deep confidence in, and commitment to, its strategy of consolidating and intensifying distinctive urban workspace and network-dense UDCs in Canada’s major cities. Allied firmly believes that its strategy is underpinned by the most important secular trends in Canadian and global real estate. Allied also firmly believes that it has the properties, the financial strength, the people and the platform necessary to execute its strategy for the ongoing benefit of its Unitholders and other constituents.

Non-IFRS Measures
Management uses financial measures based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and non-IFRS measures to assess Allied's performance. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore, should not be construed as alternatives to net income or cash flow from operating activities calculated in accordance with IFRS. Refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section on page 21 of the MD&A as at June 30, 2022, available on www.sedar.com, for an explanation of the composition of the non-IFRS measures used in this press release and their usefulness for readers in assessing Allied's performance. Such explanation is incorporated by reference herein.

Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Measures

The following tables reconcile the non-IFRS measures to the most comparable IFRS measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and the comparable periods in 2021. These terms do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded entities.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA")
The following table reconciles Allied's net income and comprehensive income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS measure, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021.

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

Net income and comprehensive income for the period

$

100,038

 

$

98,523

 

 

$

287,228

 

$

176,045

 

Interest expense (1)

 

18,841

 

 

16,805

 

 

 

35,510

 

 

48,655

 

Amortization of other assets

 

269

 

 

303

 

 

 

530

 

 

609

 

Amortization of improvement allowances

 

8,441

 

 

7,801

 

 

 

16,341

 

 

15,982

 

Fair value gain on investment properties and investment properties held for sale (2)

 

(15,242

)

 

(37,298

)

 

 

(116,462

)

 

(45,546

)

Fair value (gain) loss on derivative instruments

 

(10,744

)

 

5,086

 

 

 

(29,942

)

 

(15,479

)

Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation

 

(502

)

 

 

 

 

(382

)

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

101,101

 

$

91,220

 

 

$

192,823

 

$

180,266

 

(1) Includes Allied's proportionate share of the equity accounted investment for interest expense of $nil and $nil for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively (June 30, 2021 - $8 and $10, respectively).
(2) Includes Allied's proportionate share of the equity accounted investment for fair value gain on investment properties of $6,030 and $1,262 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively (June 30, 2021 - fair value loss of $889 and fair value gain of $158, respectively).

Net income excluding fair value adjustments and financing prepayment costs
The following table reconciles Allied's net income and comprehensive income to net income excluding fair value adjustments and financing prepayment costs, a non-IFRS measure, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021.

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

Net income and comprehensive income

$

100,038

 

$

98,523

 

 

$

287,228

 

$

176,045

 

Fair value gain on investment properties and investment properties held for sale

 

(21,272

)

 

(38,187

)

 

 

(115,200

)

 

(45,388

)

Fair value (gain) loss on derivative instruments

 

(10,744

)

 

5,086

 

 

 

(29,942

)

 

(15,479

)

Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation

 

(502

)

 

 

 

 

(382

)

 

 

Add: Financing prepayment costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,161

 

Net income excluding fair value adjustments and financing prepayment costs (1)

$

67,520

 

$

65,422

 

 

$

141,704

 

$

129,339

 

(1) The comparative figure for the prior period has been revised to be calculated on an IFRS basis.

Same Asset NOI
Same asset NOI, a non-IFRS measure, is measured as the net operating income for the properties that Allied owned and operated for the entire duration of both the current and comparative period. Same asset NOI of the assets held for sale for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 consists of two investment properties that Allied classified as held for sale. The following tables reconcile Allied's same asset NOI to operating income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021.

 

Three months ended

Change

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

$

 

%

 

Rental Portfolio - Same Asset NOI

$

84,795

 

$

84,294

 

$

501

 

0.6

%

Development Portfolio - Same Asset NOI

$

697

 

$

1,306

 

$

(609

)

(46.6

%)

Assets Held for Sale - Same Asset NOI

$

190

 

$

162

 

$

28

 

17.3

%

Total Portfolio - Same Asset NOI

$

85,682

 

$

85,762

 

$

(80

)

(0.1

%)

Acquisitions

 

9,702

 

 

186

 

 

9,516

 

 

 

Dispositions

 

685

 

 

310

 

 

375

 

 

 

Lease terminations

 

198

 

 

388

 

 

(190

)

 

 

Development fees and corporate items

 

2,286

 

 

2,994

 

 

(708

)

 

 

NOI

$

98,553

 

$

89,640

 

$

8,913

 

9.9

%

Amortization of improvement allowances

 

(8,441

)

 

(7,801

)

 

(640

)

 

 

Amortization of straight-line rents

 

1,283

 

 

782

 

 

501

 

 

 

Operating income, proportionate basis

$

91,395

 

$

82,621

 

$

8,774

 

10.6

%

Less: investment in joint venture

 

645

 

 

694

 

 

(49

)

(7.1

)%

Operating income, IFRS basis

$

90,750

 

$

81,927

 

$

8,823

 

10.8

%

 

 

 

 

 


 

Six months ended

Change

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

$

 

%

 

Rental Portfolio - Same Asset NOI

$

169,136

 

$

167,169

 

$

1,967

 

1.2

%

Development Portfolio - Same Asset NOI

$

1,529

 

$

2,482

 

$

(953

)

(38.4

)%

Assets Held for Sale - Same Asset NOI

$

412

 

$

322

 

$

90

 

28.0

%

Total Portfolio - Same Asset NOI

$

171,077

 

$

169,973

 

$

1,104

 

0.6

%

Acquisitions

 

11,813

 

 

262

 

 

11,551

 

 

 

Dispositions

 

980

 

 

608

 

 

372

 

 

 

Lease terminations

 

323

 

 

570

 

 

(247

)

 

 

Development fees and corporate items

 

5,474

 

 

5,835

 

 

(361

)

 

 

NOI

$

189,667

 

$

177,248

 

$

12,419

 

7.0

%

Amortization of improvement allowances

 

(16,341

)

 

(15,982

)

 

(359

)

 

 

Amortization of straight-line rents

 

1,742

 

 

2,709

 

 

(967

)

 

 

Operating income, proportionate basis

$

175,068

 

$

163,975

 

$

11,093

 

6.8

%

Less: investment in joint venture

 

1,084

 

 

931

 

 

153

 

16.4

%

Operating income, IFRS basis

$

173,984

 

$

163,044

 

$

10,940

 

6.7

%

Funds from operations ("FFO") and Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO")
The following tables reconcile Allied's net income to FFO, FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation, AFFO, and AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation, which are non-IFRS measures, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021.

 

Three months ended

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

Change

 

Net income and comprehensive income

$

100,038

 

$

98,523

 

$

1,515

 

Adjustment to fair value of investment properties and investment properties held for sale

 

(21,272

)

 

(38,187

)

 

16,915

 

Adjustment to fair value of derivative instruments

 

(10,744

)

 

5,086

 

 

(15,830

)

Incremental leasing costs

 

2,216

 

 

1,913

 

 

303

 

Amortization of improvement allowances

 

8,283

 

 

8,014

 

 

269

 

Adjustments relating to joint venture:

 

 

 

Adjustment to fair value on investment properties

 

6,030

 

 

889

 

 

5,141

 

Amortization of improvement allowances

 

158

 

 

(213

)

 

371

 

Interest expense(1)

 

341

 

 

555

 

 

(214

)

FFO

$

85,050

 

$

76,580

 

$

8,470

 

 

 

 

 

Condominium marketing costs

 

199

 

 

125

 

 

74

 

Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation

 

(502

)

 

 

 

(502

)

FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation

$

84,747

 

$

76,705

 

$

8,042

 

Amortization of straight-line rents

 

(1,051

)

 

(498

)

 

(553

)

Regular leasing expenditures

 

(3,783

)

 

(3,039

)

 

(744

)

Regular maintenance capital expenditures

 

(705

)

 

(1,416

)

 

711

 

Incremental leasing costs (related to regular leasing expenditures)

 

(1,551

)

 

(1,340

)

 

(211

)

Recoverable maintenance capital expenditures

 

(1,478

)

 

(2,148

)

 

670

 

Adjustment relating to joint venture:

 

 

 

Amortization of straight-line rents

 

(232

)

 

(284

)

 

52

 

AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation

$

75,947

 

$

67,980

 

$

7,967

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of Units(2)

 

 

 

Basic

 

139,761,340

 

 

127,259,218

 

 

12,502,122

 

Diluted

 

139,860,134

 

 

127,443,551

 

 

12,416,583

 

 

 

 

 

Per unit - basic

 

 

 

FFO

$

0.609

 

$

0.602

 

$

0.007

 

FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation

$

0.606

 

$

0.603

 

$

0.003

 

AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation

$

0.543

 

$

0.534

 

$

0.009

 

 

 

 

 

Per unit - diluted

 

 

 

FFO

$

0.608

 

$

0.601

 

$

0.007

 

FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation

$

0.606

 

$

0.602

 

$

0.004

 

AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation

$

0.543

 

$

0.533

 

$

0.010

 

 

 

 

 

Pay-out Ratio

 

 

 

FFO

 

71.9

%

 

70.6

%

 

1.3

%

FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation

 

72.1

%

 

70.5

%

 

1.6

%

AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation

 

80.5

%

 

79.6

%

 

0.9

%

 

 

 

 


 

Six months ended

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

Change

Net income and comprehensive income

$

287,228

 

$

176,045

 

$

111,183

 

Adjustment to fair value of investment properties and investment properties held for sale

 

(115,200

)

 

(45,388

)

 

(69,812

)

Adjustment to fair value of derivative instruments

 

(29,942

)

 

(15,479

)

 

(14,463

)

Incremental leasing costs

 

4,569

 

 

3,871

 

 

698

 

Amortization of improvement allowances

 

16,050

 

 

16,081

 

 

(31

)

Adjustments relating to joint venture:

 

 

 

Adjustment to fair value on investment properties

 

(1,262

)

 

(158

)

 

(1,104

)

Amortization of improvement allowances

 

291

 

 

(99

)

 

390

 

Interest expense (1)

 

656

 

 

1,122

 

 

(466

)

FFO

$

162,390

 

$

135,995

 

$

26,395

 

Condominium marketing costs

 

312

 

 

346

 

 

(34

)

Financing prepayment costs

 

 

 

14,161

 

 

(14,161

)

Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation

 

(382

)

 

 

 

(382

)

FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation

$

162,320

 

$

150,502

 

$

11,818

 

Amortization of straight-line rents

 

(1,260

)

 

(2,171

)

 

911

 

Regular leasing expenditures

 

(6,978

)

 

(5,530

)

 

(1,448

)

Regular maintenance capital expenditures

 

(1,091

)

 

(2,124

)

 

1,033

 

Incremental leasing costs (related to regular leasing expenditures)

 

(3,198

)

 

(2,710

)

 

(488

)

Recoverable maintenance capital expenditures

 

(1,793

)

 

(3,120

)

 

1,327

 

Adjustment relating to joint venture:

 

 

 

Amortization of straight-line rents

 

(482

)

 

(538

)

 

56

 

AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation

$

147,518

 

$

134,309

 

$

13,209

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of units (2)

 

 

 

Basic

 

133,949,961

 

 

127,259,218

 

 

6,690,743

 

Diluted

 

134,103,918

 

 

127,381,585

 

 

6,722,333

 

 

 

 

 

Per unit - basic

 

 

 

FFO

$

1.212

 

$

1.069

 

$

0.143

 

FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation

$

1.212

 

$

1.183

 

$

0.029

 

AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation

$

1.101

 

$

1.055

 

$

0.046

 

 

 

 

 

Per unit - diluted

 

 

 

FFO

$

1.211

 

$

1.068

 

$

0.143

 

FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation

$

1.210

 

$

1.182

 

$

0.028

 

AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation

$

1.100

 

$

1.054

 

$

0.046

 

 

 

 

 

Pay-out Ratio

 

 

 

FFO

 

72.1

%

 

79.6

%

 

(7.5

%)

FFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation

 

72.1

%

 

71.9

%

 

0.2

%

AFFO excluding condominium related items, financing prepayment costs and mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation

 

79.4

%

 

80.6

%

 

(1.2

%)

(1) This amount represents interest expense on Allied's joint venture investment in TELUS Sky and is not capitalized under IFRS, but is allowed as an adjustment under REALPAC's definition of FFO.
(2) The weighted average number of units includes Units and Exchangeable LP Units. The Exchangeable LP Units are classified as equity in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets as non-controlling interests.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Allied, its operations, strategy, financial performance and condition and the expected impact of the global pandemic and consequent economic disruption. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as "forecast", “may”, “will”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intends”, “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Allied’s actual results and performance discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including the effect of the global pandemic and consequent economic disruption. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, changes in government regulations and the factors described under “Risk Factors” in Allied’s Annual Information Form which is available at www.sedar.com. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to Allied and persons acting on its behalf. Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Allied has no obligation to update such statements.

About Allied

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace and UDC space that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Emory
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-0643
memory@alliedreit.com

Tom Burns
Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer
(416) 977-9002
tburns@alliedreit.com

Cecilia Williams
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com


