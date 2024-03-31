Allianz Football League: Donegal defeat Armagh to win Division Two decider

Donegal's Jason McGee beats Ciaran Macklin and Ben Crealey to the high ball [Inpho]

A stoppage-time point from Aaron Doherty helped Donegal to a 0-15 to 0-14 victory over Armagh in the Division Two final at Croke Park.

A tight first ended with Donegal edging it 0-8 to 0-7.

Donegal pulled away at the beginning of the second half but Armagh fought back to take a late lead in Dublin.

But it was Donegal who had the final say as they scored three of the last four points with Doherty popping up with the last-gasp winner.

Both sides saw early goal chances go awry as Donegal's Kevin McGettigan had a shot blocked by Oisin Conaty, before his rebound was saved by Blaine Hughes.

At the other end Conaty almost had a goal himself, but he too was denied by block, this time by Caolan McGonagle, before Rory Grugan's cross was claimed by Jarly Og Burns, and his shot was saved over the bar for a point by Shaun Patton.

Instead, the two teams settled for their points, with Armagh's Grugan scoring the pick of the bunch.

Ciaran Thompson was the main man for Donegal with four - including the last score of the half which gave them a slender lead.

Donegal moved clear at the beginning of the second half with a 0-4 to 0-1 run as Armagh conspired to kick poor wides and hit the post twice.

However, the Orchard County burst into life from nowhere, with scores from Grugan (two frees), Conor Turbitt, Stefan Campbell and Oisin O'Neill in quick succession to move in front.

But it was Donegal who finished strongest with points from Caolan McGonagle and Oisin Gallen before Doherty struck the winner.