Allianz Football League: Clifford and Kerry too good for Tyrone as Monaghan survival hopes fade

David Clifford and Padraig Hampsey get to grips with each other in the first half in Killarney

David Clifford inspired Kerry to a 0-18 to 1-11 Division One win over Tyrone as Monaghan's survival hopes were hit by a 3-12 to 0-14 home defeat by Galway.

Clifford scored 0-8 as Kerry all but secured their Division One status while Tyrone are far from safe after falling to a third league defeat.

Ciaran Daly's Tyrone goal came too late in the Killarney contest.

Galway's goals came late in the first half at Clones as Cathal Sweeney, Rory Cunningham and John Maher netted.

The majors put Galway 3-4 to 0-7 up at the interval and not even the introduction of Conor McManus for his first appearance of the season could inspire a Farney rally as the Tribesmen remained in control.

Tyrone lose way after scuffle

At Fitzgerald Stadium, Tyrone led several times in the opening quarter but lost their way after a scuffle midway through the half.

Kerry scored six points in a row either side of the break to take the game completely away from Tyrone.

The Red Hands were already understrength and then lost Peter Harte and Conn Kilpatrick to injury during the game and their young inexperienced players were given a reality check against one of the best sides in the country.

Tempers flare in Killarney after an initial exchange between Conn Kilpatrick and David Clifford

Tyrone only took six of 15 scoring chances in the first half and had Niall Morgan to thank for a strong body save from Sean O'Shea.

Paudie Clifford was just as clinical as his brother and finished the game with 0-3 from play while the support cast played their part.

Diarmuid O'Connor got through a lot of work and linked play well in the middle third.

Darragh Canavan battled hard up front, scoring three points from play for Tyrone, but had little support.

He ended 19 long minutes without a Tyrone score either side of half-time, but Kerry were relentless and relished the space and room they were given to run into.

With so much space and time, their forwards could hardly miss making it a long, difficult afternoon for Tyrone, who will target Saturday week's home game against relegation-threatened Monaghan as a must-win.

Monaghan remain bottom of the table

Monaghan remain rooted to the bottom of the Division One following their seven-point defeat by fellow strugglers Galway in Clones.

Three first-half goals for Padraig Joyce's side gave the Westerners a foothold in the game that they never looked like throwing away.

The absence of goalkeeper Rory Beggan was again keenly felt as Monaghan's defence struggled to deal with high balls.

With just two games remaining, Viney Corey's men are left propping up the table with just one win from their five games played.

In an evenly contested opening quarter, Jack McCarron's 25th minute free helped Monaghan to a deserved 0-4 to 0-3 lead but Andrew Woods' black card four minutes later was ruthlessly exploited by the visitors.

Skipper Sean Kelly helped inspire Galway to victory over Monaghan at Clones

Quick-fire Galway goals in the 29th and 31st minutes through Sweeney and Cunningham helped Galway open up a six-point lead.

Initially, Monaghan responded quickly and positively with three unanswered points from McCarron, Michael Bannigan and Michael Hamill.

However on the cusp of the half-time whistle, another high ball into the Monaghan square caused panic and Galway midfielder Maher pounced for their third goal.

It was a sucker punch that Monaghan never recovered from and the Galway defence able to repel any advances of a Monaghan attack that now included McManus.

Cillian O'Curraoin and Cunningham kept the scoreboard ticking over for Galway, who move up to fifth place on five points, as Monaghan must regroup for their massive relegation battle against neighbours Tyrone in two weeks time.