Allianz Cup: Defending champions Exeter Chiefs lose to Bristol Bears

Phoebe Murray scored Bristol Bears' third try of the game

Bristol Bears opened their Allianz Cup campaign with a 52-21 win at defending champions Exeter Chiefs on Sunday.

They moved top of Pool A after running in eight tries to Exeter's three, doing so with eight different scorers.

The pick came from centre Phoebe Murray, who raced 30 metres before going over to mark her 100th appearance for the club in style.

Ealing Trailfinders' first Allianz Cup match ended in defeat on Saturday as they were beaten 31-21 by Harlequins.

Amy Layzell dotted down twice against Trailfinders, who will make their debut in the women's top flight - which has been rebranded for the 2023-24 campaign - in November.

A second bonus-point victory extended Quins' lead to three points in Pool B.

Meanwhile, Saracens bounced back from their defeat by Quins last weekend to beat Loughborough Lightning 33-25.

Meg Davey opened the scoring for Loughborough, but Saracens levelled the scores with a penalty try before Sophie Tansley extended their lead just before the break.

Sydney Gregson, Grace Moore and Leanne Infante's tries after half-time proved enough despite Loughborough's best efforts to fight back.

Elsewhere in Pool A, Warriors Women had seven different try scorers against Leicester Tigers in a 45-25 victory.

Former Harlequins fly-half Ellie Green scored her first try for Warriors and added 10 more points with five successful conversions.

Several England and Wales players have been missing from the opening two rounds of fixtures with the Red Roses playing a two-Test series against Canada, while Wales hosted the USA in an international friendly.

