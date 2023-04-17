Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Reuters

(Reuters) -Teck Resources Ltd has been approached by Vale SA, Anglo American Plc and Freeport-McMoRan Inc among others to explore deals for its base metals business if the Canadian copper miner goes ahead with a planned split, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Sunday. The approaches from more than six mining companies interested in transactions if Teck spins off its coal business come as the Vancouver-based miner is fending off an unsolicited takeover offer from Glencore Plc. On Sunday, former chairman Norman Keevil, whose family controls Teck through its dominant ownership of the company's 'A' class of shares, said Glencore's proposal was "the wrong one, as well as at the wrong time" and the split should go ahead.