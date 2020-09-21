Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
At the close of business Friday 18 September 2020:
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was
- excluding income, 877.4p
- including income, 878.9p
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was
- excluding income, 865.0p
- including income, 866.5p
For further information, please contact: -
|Alliance Trust PLC
|Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320
Notes
- Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
- The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
- The dividend of 3.595p, due to be paid on 30 September 2020, has been deducted from each of the ‘including income’ figures cited above as from 3 September 2020, being the date upon which the Company’s shares went ex-dividend.