Alliance Memory to Highlight Latest SRAM, DRAM, eMMC, and Flash Memory ICs at electronica 2022

·3 min read
KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced its technology lineup for electronica 2022, taking place Nov. 15-18 at the Trade Fair Center in Munich, Germany. Exhibiting in Hall C3, Stand 328, the company will be highlighting its latest SRAM, DRAM, eMMC, and flash memory ICs for the communications, computing, embedded, IoT, industrial, and consumer markets.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been four years since electronica was last held,” said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory. “In that time, we’ve been extremely busy expanding our portfolio of memory solutions, whether it’s bolstering our lineup of DDR3 SDRAMs or adding new products like DDR4 SDRAMs and eMMCs. We can’t wait to meet up with our valued distributors and customers to show them what we’ve been up to and how we continue to be their trusted source for a growing range of must-have memory ICs.”

At electronica 2022, Alliance Memory will showcase eMMC solutions that integrate NAND flash memory with an eMMC controller and flash transition layer (FTL) management software in a single package for solid-state storage in consumer, industrial, and networking applications. The devices simplify designs for fast and easy system integration — speeding up product development and time to market — while saving space by eliminating the need for an external controller. The solutions are compliant with the JEDEC eMMC v5.1 industry standard and available with densities of 4GB and 8GB. A 16GB device will be released in December 2022.

Built on a finer process that results in a smaller chip than Alliance Memory’s original 4GB DDR4 SDRAMs, new “A” die versions will be on display at electronica 2022 that deliver improved performance — with lower power consumption down to +1.2V (±0.06V), faster clock speeds to 1600MHz, and higher transfer rates to 3200Mbps — at a lower cost. The devices are ideal for the industrial, networking, telecommunications, gaming, and consumer markets, for which Alliance Memory is utilizing a dual sourcing strategy to ensure supply longevity. In addition, the company is offering a 16GB Micron Technology DDR4 SDRAM for a wide range of applications.

Alliance Memory will highlight 3V and 1.8V multiple input/output serial NOR Flash memory products, which are designed to provide supply continuity to Micron Technology customers utilizing discontinued devices. The NOR Flash products combine fast read performance up to 133MHz with fast program and erase times. Available in 8-pin SOP wide body (208mils) and 8L WSON (6x5mm) packages with densities of 64Mb and 128Mb, the devices provide reliable, long-term performance with high program/erase cycles and long data retention.

In addition, Alliance Memory will highlight its lineup of DDR3 (1.5V) and DDR3L (1.35V) SDRAMs, which includes 512Mb, 1Gb, 2Gb, 4Gb, and 8Gb devices in x8/x16 bus widths, offered in 78-ball and 96-ball FBGA packages across commercial, industrial, and automotive temperature ranges. Offering a double data rate architecture for extremely fast transfer rates of up to 2133Mbps/pin and clock rates of 1066MHz, the devices provide reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin compatible replacements for a number of similar solutions used in conjunction with newer-generation microprocessors for industrial, medical, networking, consumer, telecom, aerospace, and automotive applications.

electronica is the world’s leading trade fair for components, systems, and applications. More information on the event is available at http://www.electronica.de/.

About Alliance Memory Inc.
Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8GB. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

Editor resources:

Link to detailed product info:
https://www.alliancememory.com/alliance-memory-at-electronica-2022/

Agency Contact:
Bob Decker
Redpines
+1 415 409 0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com


