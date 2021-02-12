The ‘Alliance’ is committed to creating Black prosperity in South Florida. Are you, local leaders? | Opinion

South Florida is richly gifted by diversity. As a result, the region has been rewarded with growth and prosperity. Our community is home to internationally renowned business districts, attracts the wealthy from around the globe and is a magnet for those seeking a high quality of life.

In spite of this beautiful transformation, however, some ugly truths remain. The average Black resident of South Florida has far less wealth, is in poorer health and, generally has a lower quality of life than their fellow South Floridians.

This is why the South Florida Black Prosperity Alliance was created. It will tackle the many issues that diminish the Black community’s overall prosperity. Our mission is to increase the economic and social prosperity of the Black Diaspora of South Florida. We are a collective of community organizations, faith-based institutions and engaged business leaders that cut across the various sub-cultures that make up South Florida’s Black Diaspora. Through the Alliance, we intend to consult with residents, engage with business leaders and collaborate with government leaders to effectuate meaningful and sustainable pathways to prosperity for Black people throughout South Florida.

Today, Black South Florida’s population is approximately 1.2 million. We represent roughly 18 percent of Miami-Dade, 30 percent of Broward and 20 percent of Palm Beach. We are the fifth largest population center for Black people in America and we are growing. Our ranks include descendants of Miami’s original Black settlers, Black Americans who arrived from other parts of the US, and immigrants from the Caribbean, South America and Africa. Simply put, Black South Florida is a tremendously underutilized asset. The region’s labor pool would reap great benefits from equitable inclusion of our talent and ambition. The small business base would swell if South Florida’s Black companies could access an equitable share of the region’s capital and business opportunities.

We want to know that elected officials and business leaders are committed to making plans and taking actions to improve conditions for South Florida’s Black residents and businesses.

To elected officials, we look forward to working with you on solutions. Our simple but non-negotiable expectation is that you will commit to tangible and meaningful actions that benefit the collective and not just a few. If you embrace these expectations, then the Alliance stands ready to support and cheer your success.

To business leaders, we expect, need, and invite you to be an active part of the solution. We ask that you collaborate with us to increase inclusion and equity in your hiring, procurement, and community investment activities. The Alliance intends to support those who are true allies and publicly identify those who neglect their role as community stakeholders.

It’s time for them to consider these initial actionable items:

Make it easy for Black residents and local Black business owners to express their opinions to government before all major development projects, procurement and infrastructure transactions are solidified.

Promote economic development that provides tangible benefits to those already living in the Black communities slated to be redeveloped.

Provide Black businesses with fair access to government contracting opportunities.

Install infrastructure in Black communities similar in nature to what is installed in more-affluent communities.

Offer training opportunities for Black job seekers to reposition them for 21st century jobs with livable wages.

Establish a policing approach that enhances police-community relationships in Black communities; eliminates racial bias in policing our communities; and police accountable for misconduct.

These are just a few of the many meaningful ways to address the issues that diminish Black South Florida’s quality of life and hinder our pathways to prosperity.

The Alliance expects community leaders to care about all constituents and to proactively work in the best interests of those constituents. The Black community has been neglected and poorly served for too long. We at the Alliance are joining forces to work collectively and doggedly on meaningful improvement for Black residents across South Florida. We will embrace and encourage allies who commit to create an equitable community. For those unwilling to make change, we are no longer willing to tolerate indifference or mediocrity that threatens the future for our families, communities, and businesses.

South Florida is beautifully diverse and bursting with the promise of the American Dream. Black residents share the same hopes and aspirations as our neighbors. The South Florida Black Prosperity Alliance is being formed to realize these hopes through sustained and collaborative action within the community and with allies.

G. Eric Knowles is president and CEO of the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce.