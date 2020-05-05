Is Allgon AB (publ)'s (STO:ALLG B) CEO Being Overpaid?

Johan Harden is the CEO of Allgon AB (publ) (STO:ALLG B). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Johan Harden's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Allgon AB (publ) has a market cap of kr408m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of kr2.7m for the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at kr2.2m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below kr2.0b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be kr2.2m.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 71% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 29% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that Allgon allocates salary in line with the wider market.

So Johan Harden receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Allgon has changed over time.

Is Allgon AB (publ) Growing?

Over the last three years Allgon AB (publ) has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a positive direction by an average of 122% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 79% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Allgon AB (publ) Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 27% over three years, many shareholders in Allgon AB (publ) are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Johan Harden is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

We'd say the company can boast of its EPS growth, but it's disappointing to see negative shareholder returns over three years. Considering the the positives we don't think the CEO pays is too high, but it's certainly hard to argue it is too low. CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also identified 4 warning signs for Allgon (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

