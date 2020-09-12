Allgaier outruns Haley for NASCAR Xfinity win at Richmond

Justin Allgaier leads the field at the start of the third stage during the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Justin Allgaier caught front-running Justin Haley with 29 laps to go Friday night and held him off the rest of the way to win the NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway.

Allgaier had held the lead for 49 laps before Haley passed him and pulled away, building a lead of nearly 3 seconds in his 48 laps in front before getting caught in lapped traffic as his lead dwindled. Allgaier finally pulled to his outside on Lap 220 and they raced side-by-side before Allgaier reclaimed the top spot for his second victory of the season.

Kyle Busch started 29th and eventually worked his way into contention, but he never led a lap and finished third, followed by series points leader Austin Cindric and pole-sitter Ross Chastain.

The race was the start of a series doubleheader weekend at Richmond, with the second race to be held Saturday afternoon as a prelude to the Cup series taking the track at night.

Cindric won the 75-lap first stage, passing Chase Briscoe for the lead with 15 laps to go. Cindric took advantage of a competition caution after 40 laps to get new tires while some drivers stayed out. It was his series-best 10th stage win.

Allgaier passed Cindric with 26 laps to go in the second stage and pulled away for his ninth stage win of the season. Cindric had led for 44 lap of green-flag racing until Allgaier finally caught and passed him and pulled away to open a wide lead.

Chastain. Busch and Haley all passed Cindric too, as his car seemed to fall off significantly at the end of the long green-flag run.

---

