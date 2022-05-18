Allexis Holmes, ex-wife of Kings player, sought justice in courts that set her up to fail

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robin Epley
·5 min read
Renée C. Byer/rbyer@sacbee.com
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Richaun Holmes
    Richaun Holmes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Allexis Holmes was set up to lose this case before it even started.

Holmes lost the custody battle for her son when she agreed with her ex-husband, Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes, to go to private arbitration. Richaun has millions of dollars, an expensive legal team, and the support of an NBA franchise deeply invested in maintaining his public image — and theirs.

A recent ruling in a Georgia court grants Richaun full custody of the couple’s 6-year-old son, a development that was triumphantly paraded around Sacramento by the Kings’ communications team. But there’s nothing to celebrate here, much less to gloat about.

Opinion

No one ever wins in custody disputes. But when the custody battle is between someone who is rich and someone who is not, one side is set up to lose. That’s what happened here; Allexis lost to a system that benefits the wealthy party. Private mediation is often recommended in family court, but according to documents available from the Superior Court of Riverside County for parents in the same situation as the Holmeses, it’s not a recommended process when the parties “lack equal bargaining power or have a history of domestic violence.” As the ex-wife of an NBA star, alleging child abuse, Allexis falls in both categories.

Private mediation is a system that plays out in secret, which is what this terrible dispute was when the Kings mysteriously ended Richuan Holmes’ season in March. There was no specific reason given, but as The Bee reported, he left the team because his ex-wife was seeking a restraining order in Sacramento.

Allexis claims Richaun is hiding behind a private court mediator whose ruling ultimately decided the fate of all three cases. Richaun has been paying for a private mediator in Los Angeles for years, Allexis claims.

By bringing her case to Sacramento and to a third court in Georgia, Allexis finally stepped out from beneath the shadow of a deal she erroneously agreed to when she thought she was helping Richaun’s career by keeping their custody battle quiet.

Meanwhile, because of that mediator’s decision, Allexis has been forced to live in the Sacramento area even though it is not her home. She has been forced to live in a city that idolizes her son’s father.

She pursued the case for a third time, in Georgia, not because she was trying to evade the California court system, but because that’s where she lives. After her story was made public, Allexis claimed she received threatening text messages from people she believes to be associates of her ex-husband, which prompted her to seek a third restraining order in Georgia.

The court in Fulton County, Ga., remanded her back to the private Los Angeles-based mediator, stating in documents that it was “disturbed by (Allexis Holmes’) apparent attempt to use the protections afforded to victims of domestic violence by this Court and the laws of this state to evade the Custody Order of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, California.”

I am more disturbed that three courts failed to consider why a potential victim would do whatever it takes to get justice, including representing herself without a lawyer because she can no longer afford it.

The latest ruling granting Richaun full custody underscores how hard it is for domestic violence victims to find justice in the court system, and the desperate lengths they will go to get the outcome they seek.

Both the Sacramento court and the Georgia court have now questionably leaned on the rulings of a private mediator in Los Angeles rather than address the potential crimes that occurred in their jurisdictions. Moreover, the privately-hired mediator is erroneously referred to as an LA County Superior Court judge in the Georgia court documents — lending credibility to judgments that are much more complicated than they appear.

Public statements from Richaun’s lawyers have consistently sensationalized Allexis’ actions, presumably to gain ground in the court of public opinion. But, away from the spin, it’s clear Allexis is acting more in desperation than disrespect.

Perhaps most frustrating is that the court system could be doing much more for the Holmes family and families like them. Why not remand Allexis and Richaun to parenting classes? Allexis has said she simply wants Richaun to receive the help he needs to be a good father, but she cannot convince anyone that it’s necessary. Richaun still has not come up with a convincing argument as to why his son came back from a visitation at his home in Sacramento in February with a visible wound inflicted on his face. First, the excuse was the boy’s excema and now Allexis claims he’s said it was due to roughhousing.

I still believe Allexis Holmes. I hope that someday her child will understand how much his mother loved him and tried to protect him.

There must be a better way to treat people who may have been victimized, who don’t understand the legal complexities of family court, and who can’t afford someone to explain or navigate these complexities for them.

Allexis is one of the millions who go through the California court system every year and who struggle to find someone to listen to them. Meanwhile, these victims are terrified for themselves and their loved ones, and at the most vulnerable point in their lives.

Allexis Holmes was never going to win against the money and power trying to keep her silent.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Connor McDavid puts the Oilers on his back

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the heroic performance from Connor McDavid in Game 7 as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

  • There it is Vancouver: Boudreau will be back to coach Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau is excited to be back as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks after helping to turn the struggling NHL club around as a midseason replacement. Speaking Friday afternoon after completing a "rough round" of golf, the 67-year-old Boudreau said "we have some unfinished business in Vancouver and I want to complete the task." Boudreau took over behind the bench on Dec. 5, after the Canucks cleaned house following a disastrous 8-15-2 start to the season, resulting in the dismi

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Stars double Flames 4-2 to force playoff series to seventh game

    DALLAS — The Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars will take their playoff series the distance to a seventh and deciding game. Dallas doubled the visiting Flames 4-2 on Friday to even up their conference quarterfinal at three wins apiece. Stars defenceman Miro Heiskanen's goal late in the second period stood up as the game-winner for the Stars, who will try to bounce the Flames from the post-season Sunday in Calgary. "Oh, it's going to be a war. I can't wait," Stars forward Michael Raffl said. Roope H

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Canadian-born midfielder Marcelo Flores chooses Mexico over Canada and England

    TORONTO — Canadian-born Marcelo Flores, who plays for Arsenal's under-23 side, says he wants to play internationally for Mexico. Canada had hoped to secure the services of the 18-year-old attacking midfielder, who is also eligible to represent England. Flores was born in Georgetown, Ont., to a Canadian mother and Mexican father. He first moved to England six years ago and is now seen as a budding star in the Arsenal system with five goals in 11 appearances for the London club's under-23 side. "D

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Rugby player Elton Jantjies arrested after airplane incident

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa rugby player Elton Jantjies was charged Monday with malicious damage to property and contravening aviation laws after allegedly breaking a TV screen and swearing at fellow passengers and crew members on a flight home from a vacation in Turkey, prosecutors said. The World Cup winner was arrested Sunday when his flight landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. He was released on bail the same day and appeared in court on Monday. His case