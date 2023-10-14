Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) dips 10.0% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. So we hope that those who held Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 93% hit to the value of their shares. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 91% lower than three years ago). Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 53% in thirty days. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Since Allergy Therapeutics has shed UK£54m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Allergy Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In just one year Allergy Therapeutics saw its revenue fall by 16%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The market obviously agrees, since the share price tanked 93%. That's a stern reminder that profitless companies need to grow the top line, at the very least. Of course, extreme share price falls can be an opportunity for those who are willing to really dig deeper to understand a high risk company like this.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Allergy Therapeutics' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. We note that Allergy Therapeutics' TSR, at -84% is higher than its share price return of -93%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 10% in the last year, Allergy Therapeutics shareholders lost 84%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 13% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Allergy Therapeutics (including 4 which can't be ignored) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

