Allergy Immunoassay Market Brief: Sophistication in Testing is Leading to More Automated Effective Testing
Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allergy Immunoassay Brief" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Allergies are a number of conditions that are caused by hypersensitivity to a substance in the environment. Allergies can run the gamut of seasonal nuisances to life-threatening ordeals. Allergy statistics show that these conditions are constantly present in lives and are not going away.
Factors contributing to allergies worldwide include:
Environmental pollution
Changing lifestyles and dietary patterns
Indoor pollution
An individual who is overly reactive to an antigen that is tolerated by most others is said to be hypersensitive (allergic). Whenever and allergic reaction occurs, there is tissue injury. The antigens that induce an allergic reaction are called allergens. Common allergens include certain foods (milk, peanuts, shellfish, eggs, etc.), antibiotics (penicillin, tetracycline), vitamins (thiamine, folic acid), drugs (insulin, ACTH, estradiol), vaccines (pertussis, typhoid), venoms (honeybee, wasp, snake), cosmetics, chemicals in plants (poison ivy, pollens, dust molds), iodine-containing dyes used in certain x-ray procedures, and even microbes.
In recent years there has been an increase in demand for technologically advanced products and rapid detection of allergens. Food allergies can trigger swelling, hives, nausea, fatigue, and more. It may take a while for a person to realize that they have a food allergy. Seasonal allergies (typically referred to as hay fever) can mimic those of a cold including congestion, runny nose and swollen eyes. Severe allergies can cause anaphylaxis which is a life-threatening emergency that can lead to breathing difficulties, lightheadedness and loss of consciousness.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Size and Growth of the Market
Key Issues and Trends Affecting the Market
Competitive Outlook
Conclusion Highlights
Conclusion 1: Skin patch tests compete with allergy immunoassays
Conclusion 2: Biotin Interference
Conclusion 3: Testing needs to be cost effective but precise to identify allergy diseases
Conclusion 4: Sophistication in testing is leading to more automated effective testing
Conclusion 5: Cross-reactive Carbohydrate Determinant
CHAPTER 2: INTRODUCTION AND OVERVIEW
Allergies
Type I - Anaphylaxis
Type II -Cytotoxic Reactions
Type III- Immune Complex
Type IV - Cell Mediated
Allergy Testing
Prevalence and Demographics of Allergies
CHAPTER 3: EMERGING TRENDS
COVID-19
Patient Engagement/Patient-Centered Healthcare
Telehealth
Innovating POC
Automated Allergy Diagnostics Platforms
Cross-Reactive Carbohydrate Determinant
Biotin Interference
CHAPTER 4: MARKET PARTICIPANTS
AESKU. Diagnostics GmbH & Co KG
ALPCO
Binding Site Group Ltd
Biocheck Inc.
Biomerica Inc.
BIO-RAD Laboratories Inc
Diasys Diagnostics Systems GmbH
Euroimmun AG
HOB Biotech Group Corp Ltd.
Hycor Biomedical
Immunodiagnostic Systems Holding Ltd
Minaris Medical America
Romer Labs Inc
Siemens Healthineers GmbH
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Tosoh Bioscience
CHAPTER 5: MARKET ANALYSIS
Market Overview
Market by Region
Market by Segment
Competitive Analysis
Thermo Fisher
Siemens Healthineers
Minaris Medical
Euroimmun
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vxz3a7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900