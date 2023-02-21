Allergy Diagnostics Market Size to Grow at 10.6% CAGR and to Hit US$ 12.62 billion by 2030

Singapore, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Allergy Diagnostics Market will clock US$ 12.62 billion by 2030. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Allergy Diagnostics Market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Allergy Diagnostics Market by Product & Services (Assay Kits, Instruments), Test (In-Vivo Tests, In-Vitro Tests), Allergen (Inhaled Allergens, Food Allergens) and by Region – Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2030”

Market Drivers

The global prevalence of allergic diseases, such as asthma, allergic rhinitis, and food allergies, is increasing. According to the WHO, asthma affected an estimated 262 million people in 2019 and caused 455,000 deaths. This is driving the demand for allergy diagnostics and treatments. With the growing availability of at-home diagnostic tests, patients can now test themselves for allergies without having to visit a healthcare professional. This trend is expected to continue, with the development of more user-friendly and affordable at-home allergy testing kits which is boosting the growth of the allergy diagnostics market. Similarly, point-of-care testing is becoming increasingly popular in the allergy diagnostics market, as it provides fast and accurate results, without the need for a laboratory. This is particularly important in emergency situations, where a quick diagnosis is essential. Healthcare expenditure is increasing globally, driven by rising demand for healthcare services, aging populations, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. This is driving investment in allergy diagnostics and treatments.

Excerpts from ‘By Product & Services’

Based on the products and services the global allergy diagnostics market is segmented into:

  • Assay Kits

  • Instruments

  • Services

The assay kits segment dominated the allergy diagnostics market with highest revenue share in 2021. Assay kits can be used by a variety of healthcare professionals because they are reasonably simple to use and call for little technical knowledge. They enable quick and simple testing and can be carried out at a clinical laboratory or even in a doctor's office. Assay kits are an accessible choice for many patients and healthcare systems, which is driving the segmental growth. Assay kits are also relatively inexpensive. Assay kits are also widely accessible from a variety of suppliers and producers, which adds to their broad use. This guarantees that medical professionals have a wide range of options to pick from, enabling them to choose the ideal kit for their requirements. Assay kits are subject to regulatory oversight and standardization, which ensures that the tests are reliable and accurate. This is especially important for clinical laboratories and healthcare systems that require consistent and accurate testing results.

Excerpts from ‘By Allergen’

Based on allergens, allergy diagnostics market is segmented into:

  • Food Allergens

  • Inhalant Allergens

  • Drug Allergens

The inhalant allergens segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the allergy diagnostics market in 2021. Inhalant allergens, such as pollen, dust mites, and animal dander, are a prominent source of respiratory allergies, which affect a considerable fraction of the global population. Due to the growing demand for diagnostic testing to determine the precise allergen responsible for an allergy, the inhalant allergens market is growing. For inhalant allergens, a variety of diagnostic procedures are available, including patch testing, blood tests, and skin prick tests. The demand for inhalant allergen diagnostics is further increased by the diversity of tests available to physicians, which enables them to choose the best test for each patient. With increasing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of allergies, there is a growing demand for allergy diagnostics. Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly recognizing the benefits of identifying the specific allergen causing the allergy, which is further driving the growth of the inhalant allergens segment.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Geographically, the global allergy diagnostics market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • The Rest Of The World

North America dominated the global allergy diagnostics market in 2021. Allergies, such as allergic rhinitis, asthma, and food allergies, are very prevalent in North America. According to Food Allergy Research & Education every year in the U.S. about 200,000 people require emergency medical care for allergic reactions to food. Due to the region's high allergy prevalence, there is a growing need for allergy diagnostics. Patients and healthcare providers in North America are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of early diagnosis and management of allergies. There is also a growing trend of patient education, which is driving the demand for allergy diagnostics. The allergy diagnostics market in North America is driven by technological advancements in the field, including the development of component-resolved diagnostics (CRD), which allow for the identification of specific allergenic components, improving the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment. The use of advanced testing techniques, such as the use of microarrays and molecular diagnostics, is also driving the market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Certain competing competitors have an impact on the geographical growth, new debuts, and approval of those products, as well as their advancement of already-existing technologies. These market participants control their respective market shares for face injectables, develop product strategies, and collaborate with other companies to suit aesthetic criteria. As a result, the market for allergy diagnostics grows more quickly and other enterprises have more options. Some of the most prominent competing companies in the global allergy diagnostic market:

  • Danaher Corp

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Minaris Medical America

  • Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc.

  • Biomérieux Sa

  • Hitachi Chemical Diagnostic Inc.

  • Hob Biotech Group Co. Ltd.

  • Hycor Biomedical Inc.

  • Lincoln Diagnostics Inc.

  • Omega Diagnostic Llc

  • Stallergenes Sa

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Hollisterstier Allergy

  • Acon Laboratories, Inc.

  • Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc.

  • Neogen Corporation

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL ALLERGY DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT & SERVICES

    1. Assay Kits

    2. Instruments

      1. Immunoassay Analyzers

      2. ELISA Analyzers

      3. Others

    3. Services

  6. GLOBAL ALLERGY DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TEST

    1. In-Vivo

    2. In-Vitro

  7. GLOBAL ALLERGY DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ALLERGENS

    1. Inhaled Allergens

    2. Food Allergens

    3. Drug Allergens

    4. Others

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pipeline Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 20 Maxwell Road #08-08 Maxwell House, Singapore Phone no: +65 3105 1299 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/


