Allen's dominance delivers in Bills' playoff-clinching win

·5 min read

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — In Josh they trust, or so the saying goes among Bills fans and players in regards to their beloved quarterback.

In five short seasons, Josh Allen has transformed a franchise that had lost much of its relevance since the Jim Kelly era in the early 1990s, into an offensive dynamo and AFC power. Yet another reminder of the integral role the 26-year-old from Firebaugh, California, has played in the Bills' emergence was on display in the snow Saturday night.

With the AFC East race on the line, and Buffalo one win short of clinching its fourth consecutive playoff berth, Allen showcased his dual-threat skillset and fearless competitive drive to put the offense on his back in rallying the Bills from an 8-point fourth-quarter deficit to a 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

The outing was far from perfect, especially given how the offense opened the second half slumbering through a five-series stretch, beginning with four punts and ending with Allen losing a fumble, which the Dolphins converted into a field goal.

And yet, Allen regained his poise to oversee Buffalo close the game with consecutive scoring drives covering a combined 161 yards on 22 plays, and capped by Tyler Bass hitting a 25-yard field goal as time expired.

Allen’s fingerprints — and footprints — were all over Buffalo’s fourth win this season decided with a score in the final 64 seconds.

Allen’s 44-yard scamper fueled the tying drive in which the quarterback capped with a 5-yard pass to Dawson Knox and then used every inch of his 6-foot-5 frame to leap over the pile and nudge the ball over the goal line for a 2-point conversion. On the next drive, Allen converted three third-down situations, the last giving Buffalo the ball at Miami’s 13 after Kader Kohou was flagged for pass interference on Isaiah McKenzie.

Allen didn’t back down when being shoved out of bounds on a late hit from linebacker Elandon Roberts. And he made sure to take a jab at the warm-weather Dolphins in his postgame interview by saying he wished it were colder, repeating the words printed on a shirt Miami coach Mike McDaniel wore during practice earlier in the week.

Allen’s combination of being playful and possessed is not lost on his teammates.

“There’s Josh being Josh,” Knox said. “He’s the best quarterback in the league, the best football player in the league. So any time you got him on your team, you got a chance to win.”

At 11-3, the Bills are enjoying their fourth-straight season with 10 or more wins, tying the franchise record run set from 1990-93. They’re on the cusp of winning their third straight AFC East title, and have the inside track to finish first in the AFC.

In going 25 of 40 for 304 yards, Allen produced his 20th 300-yard outing, and ninth with four TDs passing, in just his 50th start. And he increased his career touchdown total to 171 (133 passing, 37 rushing and one receiving) to tie Dan Marino for most by an NFL player in his first five seasons.

Perhaps Allen’s most compelling play came on a 4-yard touchdown pass to James Cook to close the first half.

With no timeouts and facing first-and-goal with 8 seconds left, Allen let the clock expire as he scrambled right and was two steps from the sideline before hitting Cook in the back of the end zone.

“Yeah, it’s either a really good play or a really stupid play,” Allen said.

Coach Sean McDermott smiled when reminded of what happened.

“He’s lucky he threw a touchdown pass right there,” McDermott said. “Or else I would have probably flattened his tires.”

No need to worry. Allen’s tires remain pumped.

WHAT’S WORKING

Red-zone offense. In 13 drives inside an opponent’s 20 over the past four games, Buffalo has scored 11 TDs and a game-winning field goal, along with an Allen interception.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Opening-drive production. The Bills have combined to score 3 points on the opening drive in each of their past nine outings.

STOCK UP

Knox. With Miami focused on limiting Stefon Diggs, Knox had six catches for a season-best 98 yards and a touchdown.

STOCK DOWN

DB Cam Lewis drew an unnecessary roughness penalty for a late hit on punter Thomas Morstead to extend Miami's drive after a three-and-out at midfield, which led to Tyreek Hill’s 20-yard touchdown catch to put the Dolphins up 26-21 late in the third quarter.

INJURIES

C Mitch Morse sustained the sixth documented concussion of his career. ... DE Boogie Basham is nursing a calf injury. ... OL Ike Boettger, sidelined since tearing his Achilles tendon last year, was activated from the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Monday.

KEY NUMBER

6-3 — The Bills' record this season in games decided by 8 or fewer points. Buffalo was 0-6 (including playoffs) last year.

NEXT STEPS

Buffalo is 2-1 against NFC North teams this year, in traveling to play the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

John Wawrow, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Grieving through the Holiday Season

    KSHB 41's Leslie Delasbour talks to a mother who recently lost her daughter and how she is grieving during the Christmas Holiday season

  • Goff stuns Jets late as Lions hold on for 20-17 victory

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Goff looked to his left and found Wright wide open, and the tight end rumbled untouched into the end zone. The Lions went wild on the field and sideline, stunning the Jets and their fans. But Wilson — who had an up-and-down retur

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Syndergaard, Dodgers complete $13 million, 1-year contract

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $13 million, one-year contract on Friday. Syndergaard can earn an additional 1.5 million in performance bonuses as part of the deal, $500,000 each for 130, 150 and 175 innings. Syndergaard began last season with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August and his numbers fell off. His ERA balloon

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Raptors shredded by Warriors in another lacklustre defensive effort

    The Raptors had no answer for Jordan Poole and the Warriors Sunday night.

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Kyrie Irving on trash talking with Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe's impact

    Nets guard Kyrie Irving discuses his game winner vs. the Raptors, how much he enjoys competing against Fred VanVleet and the benefits of having Yuta Watanabe on Brooklyn.

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Chiefs' Reid: Kelce was destined to be 'something special'

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid knew the tall, gangly tight end with the soft hands, deceptive speed and unique ability to get wide open could become a star the moment he first laid eyes on him during a college football game about a decade ago. Travis Kelce was playing for Cincinnati at the time, and Reid showed up at one of his games to watch his own son, Spencer, who was then a tailback for Temple. Reid already knew a bit about the Kelce family having just drafted Travis's big brother, Jason

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Flyers' Atkinson set for neck surgery, out for the season

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson will have neck surgery Wednesday and miss the entire season, another setback for one of the worst teams in the NHL. The 33-year-old Atkinson has not played at all this season. Atkinson scored 23 goals and had 50 points last season in his first year with the Flyers. He spent the first 10 years of his career with Columbus. Atkinson is signed through 2025, with a cap hit of $5.875 million per season. The Flyers have only 10 wins and 27 po

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Brampton, Ont., to host women's hockey world championship in 2023

    CALGARY — The women's hockey world championship is returning to the Greater Toronto Area after nearly 25 years. Brampton, Ont., was announced as the next host of the international tournament by Hockey Canada and the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association on Thursday. The CAA Centre will host the international tournament from April 5 to 16. "We look forward to welcoming fans of all ages to Brampton in April as we celebrate the best women’s hockey players in the world," said Marin Hickox, director of

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical