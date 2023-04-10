AllenComm Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group - the leader in empowering, recognizing and certifying excellence in HCM -recently announced that AllenComm is certified as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider. Confirming that AllenComm delivers innovative, transformative learning solutions that scale.

Delray Beach, FL, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that AllenComm is delivering on its mission to create innovative, human-centered training solutions for everything from corporate to brand training. AllenComm learning solutions include sophisticated onboarding simulations and comprehensive training content platforms. For each project, they use a unique collaborative design process to transform and scale solutions for organizations across industries.

“Organizations must transform their learning to meet future of work requirements. To do this, itis imperative that learning provides the foundation for rapid competency and skills development. Powerful learning content is needed. Many organizations need help to be successful. AllenComm is helping their clients create content that moves the needle on individual, team,and organizational performance to deliver breakthrough results,” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst for the Brandon Hall Group.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding AllenComm, as well as the market they operate. The team has conducted in-depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of the AllenComm product/service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire AllenCommorganization to ensure our certification is a reflection of the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

“We’re honored to be included and certified as a Brandon Hall Smartchoice ® Preferred Solution provider,” said AllenComm CEO Ron Zamir. “Our mission is to provide human-centered, performance-based learning and training experiences that meet our clients’ business objectives and get transformative results. We never take for granted the recognitions we receive or the opportunities that we have to work in collaboration with our clients.”

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that AllenComm offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers.

---About AllenComm

For 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with Fortune 500 companies to create and scale transformative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies, and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top ten firms of its kind in the country, AllenComm wins over 40 awards year after year for their solutions. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support human capital management needs has help customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods, and raise the impact. of sales and compliance efforts.

