Who is Allen Weisselberg? Trump Organization CFO pleaded guilty in tax scheme

Ella Lee, USA TODAY
·4 min read

The longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization on Thursday pleaded guilty to all 15 criminal charges in a criminal tax evasion case involving former President Donald Trump’s family business.

Allen Weisselberg was accused of taking more than $1.7 million in back-channel payments from the company. His defense lawyer Nicholas Gravante, said in a statement that entering the plea was one of the most difficult decisions of Weisselberg's life but that he wanted to end "the years-long legal and personal nightmares it has caused for him and his family."

"Rather than risk the possibility of 15 years in prison, he has agreed to serve 100 days. We are glad to have this behind him,” the statement said.

For decades, Weisselberg has had his fingers on the pulse of the Trump Organization’s finances. Here’s what we know about him.

Weisselberg plea: Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg expected to plead guilty in NY tax case

Law enforcement personnel escort the Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, center, as he departs court on Aug. 12, 2022, in New York.
Law enforcement personnel escort the Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, center, as he departs court on Aug. 12, 2022, in New York.

Who is Allen Weisselberg?

Weisselberg is the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, a role he assumed in 2000. Raised in Brooklyn, he is widely seen as a hard worker and fiercely loyal to Trump. He deviates from the bombastic nature of many of those in Trump's inner circle, having been married to his wife, Hillary, for over 50 years and called quiet and shy by colleagues.

When did Allen Weisselberg join the Trump family business?

Weisselberg was hired by Trump's father, Fred Trump, in 1973. An accountant by training – though not a holder of a certified public accountant license, according to New York state records – Weisselberg became increasingly trusted by the family to manage their assets and protect the Trump's financial secrets, rising to controller of the Trump Organization by the late 1980s.

He established the Trump Organization's accounting department, managed the company's and Trump's personal tax returns, and oversaw the financing and management of the organization's many properties.

When did Allen Weisselberg start working with Trump?

Weisselberg began directly working for Donald Trump in 1986, according to a 2015 deposition. In his role, he also became a confidant of the future president.

Weisselberg's job: Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg's indictment sparks the question: What does a chief financial officer do?

Trump investigations: Trump in midst of gathering storm of investigations. Mar-a-Lago document inquiry is one of many.

What did the Trump Organization indictment say?

The Trump Organization and Weisselberg in 2021 were charged in a 15-count indictment alleging criminal tax fraud, conspiracy and falsifying business records.

Independently, Weisselberg was charged with grand larceny in connection with failing to pay taxes on $1.7 million in "off the books'' benefits for his family. In all, he avoided $556,385 in federal tax payments; $106,568 in state taxes; and $238,159 in local New York City taxes. That charge is Weisselberg's most serious threat; it carries a maximum punishment of five to 15 years in prison.

The Trump Organization faces fines of hundreds of thousands of dollars if convicted as a criminal enterprise. The trial is set for October.

What perks did Allen Weisselberg's family allegedly receive?

Prosecutors alleged that the Trump Organization and Weisselberg ran a tax fraud scheme that funded luxury car leases, family members' tuition payments and apartment rent starting in 2005 and running through 2021.

Trump Organization: Mazars, Donald Trump's accounting firm, cuts ties to Trump Organization

Has Allen Weisselberg been involved in Trump Organization scandals before?

Yes. Weisselberg is often found at the epicenter of the Trump Organization's financial scandals, being implicated for improper conduct.

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen testified in Congress that in 2016 Weisselberg reimbursed him $130,000 in hush money to pay the adult film star Stormy Daniels, who'd had an affair with Trump in 2006. Cohen also testified that he'd helped Weisselberg make up different valuations for the company's real estate holdings, misleading lenders and partners as the organization needed.

Federal prosecutors in New York reportedly gave Weisselberg immunity in the Cohen case in 2018 on the terms that he would cooperate with the sweeping investigation into the Trump campaign's potential violations of campaign finance laws.

Why is Allen Weisselberg valuable to prosecutors?

Weisselberg was a top overseer for the Trump family's business. His guilty plea and subsequent deal require him to testify truthfully about the scheme if called as a government witness at the pending trial of the Trump Organization. It also requires Weisselberg to pay nearly $2 million in New York state and city taxes and penalties.

The agreement does not require Weisselberg to cooperate with prosecutors against former President Donald Trump himself, who has not been charged.

Contributing: Kevin McCoy, Matthew Brown; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's CFO?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Unbeaten Canadians say complacency isn't an issue ahead of game against Finland

    EDMONTON — So far, it has been almost too easy for the Canadian junior team. As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency. So far, it’s been a walk in the park for the Canadian juniors. They’ve swept aside Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia by an aggregate score of 21-4. And, in those two wins, there were two standout performances in goal, from Latvia’s Pa

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Reports: Flames closing in on signing UFA forward Nazem Kadri

    The Calgary Flames are closing in on a deal to sign unrestricted free agent Nazem Kadri, according to multiple media reports. Sportsnet reported the deal is for seven years at US$7 million per season. The Flames, according to Sportsnet and TSN, are moving forward Sean Monahan to the Montreal Canadiens to create salary cap space for Kadri's contract. Details of that trade have not been released. The 32-year-old Kadri was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an All-Star season w

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe