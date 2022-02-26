Allen scores 26, No. 20 Texas beats West Virginia 82-81

  • Texas guard Devin Askew (5) and West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson (0) vie for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    Texas guard Devin Askew (5) and West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson (0) vie for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas guard Courtney Ramey, right, is defended by West Virginia guard Sean McNeil (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    Texas guard Courtney Ramey, right, is defended by West Virginia guard Sean McNeil (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas guard Courtney Ramey (3) is defended by West Virginia guard Taz Sherman (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    Texas guard Courtney Ramey (3) is defended by West Virginia guard Taz Sherman (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) shoots while defended by West Virginia forwards Jalen Bridges, center, and Isaiah Cottrell, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) shoots while defended by West Virginia forwards Jalen Bridges, center, and Isaiah Cottrell, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Officials break up a small scuffle between West Virginia and Texas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    Officials break up a small scuffle between West Virginia and Texas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • West Virginia forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) is defended by Texas forward Dylan Disu (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    West Virginia forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) is defended by Texas forward Dylan Disu (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
JOHN RABY
2 min read
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Timmy Allen scored 15 of his season-high 26 points over the final 10 minutes, and No. 20 Texas edged West Virginia 82-81 on Saturday.

Marcus Carr had 15 points for the Longhorns (21-8, 10-6 Big 12), and Jase Febres scored a season-high 14.

Texas trailed by 10 midway through the second half, but it rallied in time to earn its second straight win and improve to 4-6 on the road.

Malik Curry scored a season-high 27 points for last-place West Virginia (14-15, 3-13). Taz Sherman added 13 points and Gabe Osabuohien had 12.

After starting the season 12-1, the Mountaineers have lost six straight and 13 of their last 14 games.

West Virginia was in position to post a big win. But Texas went ahead to stay on a 3-pointer by Febres with 4:38 remaining.

Carr flipped in an off-balance shot in the lane for an 80-76 lead with 1:47 left. Curry made a layup, was fouled and sank a free throw with 11 seconds left to close the gap to 82-81.

Texas lost the ensuing inbounds pass when the ball went out of bounds off Andrew Jones with 9 seconds remaining.

After a timeout, Sherman inbounded the ball to Curry, who missed a jumper from the top of the key. Allen was fouled getting the rebound with 1 second left. He missed both free throws but West Virginia couldn’t get a shot off in time.

Texas shot 63% (26 of 41) from the floor and outrebounded the Mountaineers 28-17.

But the Longhorns were held to one field goal and committed five turnovers over the first six minutes of the second half, allowing West Virginia to gain momentum before Allen took over down the stretch.

CUNNINGHAM EJECTED

Texas backup forward Brock Cunningham was ejected midway through the first half after a hard foul on Curry during a breakaway layup. It did nothing to throw off the Longhorns, who made 13 of their first 17 shots and cruised into halftime leading 43-37.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: Despite committing 16 turnovers, the Longhorns won for the seventh time in the past nine meetings with West Virginia.

West Virginia: Coach Bob Huggins has seen stretches like this before. In the 2018-19 season, West Virginia lost 15 of 19 games to finish the regular season yet advanced to the league title game, where it lost to Kansas.

UP NEXT

Texas: Hosts No. 10 Baylor on Monday, then finishes the regular season at No. 5 Kansas next Saturday. The Longhorns lost to Baylor and beat the Jayhawks in earlier meetings.

West Virginia: Travels to Oklahoma on Tuesday before finishing at home against TCU on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

