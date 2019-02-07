Allen Robinson: Bears Would Welcome Kareem Hunt 'With Open Arms'

Kareem Hunt was released by the Chiefs in November after he was caught on video shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel. But the incident isn't likely to keep Hunt on the sidelines in 2019, and the running back could end up in Chicago.

‘‘From when I met [him] and everything like that, for us to bring him into our locker room, I think guys would welcome him with open arms," Robinson told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said he spoke to Hunt in January. Nagy coached Hunt when he was Kansas City's offensive coordinator in 2017.

"I talked to Kareem, completely wanting to know how he's doing," Nagy said. "We had a good conversation. Here's a kid that I spent a year coaching on offense. It's a tough situation. I wanted to see ... making sure that he's OK but understanding, too, the situation that happened is unfortunate for everybody. He knows that."

Hunt is currently on the Commissioner's Exempt List. The league's investigation into Hunt's altercation in Cleveland is expected to be concluded before July's free agency.