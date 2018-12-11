Allen refuses to bow to Rocket

Allen

Mark Allen isn’t cowed by colliding with Ronnie O’Sullivan in the UK Championship final having beaten the Rocket in all three of their Triple Crown meetings.

The 32-year-old faces a final showdown with O’Sullivan on Sunday in York as the Rocket remains on course for a 19th Triple Crown title.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But Allen has a perfect record against O’Sullivan in major events; beating him at the 2009 World Championship and the Masters in 2011 and 2018, the latter he went on to win.

The Northern Irishman is therefore uncowed by the prospect of going up against the game’s greatest.

“There’s no-one in the game I haven’t beaten. I’ve got quite a good record against Ronnie,” he said.

“It’s normally my own game I need to worry about.

“I’ve not brought my best game this week and I’ll need to play somewhere near by best to have a chance.

“This week has been more grit and determination has got me through games.

“I’m looking forward to it because that’s why you want to play the game, to play in my opinion the greatest ever. I’m excited.”