Allen plots route to snooker's top table

Mark Allen reached the second round of the Scottish Open

Consistency is Mark Allen’s watchword as the Masters champion bids to break into the pantheon of snooker’s best.

Allen, 32, secured a place in the second round of the Scottish Open a matter of hours after falling in the final of the UK Championship at the hands of Ronnie O’Sullivan.

The world number six, who beat Liang Wenbo 4-2 to progress in Glasgow, feels in fine fettle and wants to capitalise on his good form.

“I’m delighted with how it’s going,” said the Northern Irishman.

“My game’s in really good shape. I’ve been quite consistent over the last few months and I’ve been getting to the latter stages of events.

“I just need to keep doing it. That’s what the really top players do.

“It’s a tough old season and you’re away from your family a lot. You have to enjoy those big moments when they come.”

