Allen keeps building football program on and off the field

Teddy Keaton’s message to his Allen University football team can be summed up in one word — relentless.

That’s what the head coach is preaching to his team as the Yellow Jackets begin the fifth year of the program since its reboot in 2018.

“Every kid believes what we are selling at Allen University,” Keaton said during an interview on the SportsTalkSC radio show. “I took 25 losses here, but I knew that going in. The vision is still there. ...We got one word for our team term this year: ‘relentless.’

“We want to be relentless in our pursuit of excellence. We know we have to fight and do the right things we need to do to give us a chance to be successful.”

While he’s excited about the product he’ll put on the field this year, Keaton is also excited about what’s happening off the field. The team has a turf practice field for the first time.

And the college also struck a deal with Richland County to purchase land on Cushman Drive, located just off of Two Notch Road, to build a permanent home football stadium for the Yellow Jackets.

Right now, Allen plays its home games 20 minutes from campus at Westwood High School in Blythewood.

Plans are for the stadium to be around 5,000 to 7,000 seats, Keaton said in the radio interview, and he hopes it will be ready by next season. Keaton also high school games can be played there when needed.

“We want it to be community-based and help everybody out. Just spread the love,” Keaton told SportsTalkSC of the stadium. “... Our administration has really committed to helping us to do the things to make us successful. I knew when we took upon the project it was going to be a little hectic — but every year, brick by brick, stone by stone, something has happened.

“You can see it in our players, you can see it in our community and student-athletes and even around campus. It is getting a nice vibe. I think we are doing a good job and I am loving it.”

The Yellow Jackets return about 90% of a squad from last year that went 2-8 with three losses by three or fewer points.

Allen will continue to run the air raid offense led by quarterback David Wright but wants to improve the running game, which averaged just 97 yards a game in 2022.

Defensively, Keaton said there’s been a major overhaul and has added several coaches in recent years, including College Football Hall of Fame inductee EJ Junior, who coaches the defensive line.

Gary Bourrage, the team’s lone Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference selection, is back at linebacker along with defensive end Justin Eaton and defensive back Kevin Graham.

Three key players

David Wright, redshirt sophomore, quarterback

He’s back as the starter. The Florida native threw for over 1,200 yards and five touchdowns but missed some time with injuries.

Jamal Jones, junior, wide receiver

Jones caught 37 passes for 350 yards and two touchdowns a year ago.

Gary Bourrage, senior, linebacker

Second-team all-conference selection last year. Bourrage led the Yellow Jackets with 66 tackles.

Three big games

Sept. 2 vs. Erskine

Second meeting all-time between the two in-state schools. Erskine defeated Allen, 47-40, in 2021.

Sept. 16 vs. Kentucky State

SIAC opener for the Yellow Jackets will be the first time the two teams have played.

Nov. 4 at Benedict

Battle with crosstown rival Benedict caps off the season. Tigers have won both meetings since Allen restarted the football program.