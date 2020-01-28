Police recover backpack of $500,000 in jewelry stolen from Allen Iverson

A backpack containing $500,000 in jewelry stolen from former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson at a Philadelphia hotel has been recovered, according to ESPN.

Philadelphia police reportedly said a 21-year-old man turned himself in for the crime. He has not yet been charged.

The alleged theft occurred Monday morning, when the unnamed suspect entered the Sofitel Hotel and took the backpack. According to WPVI, the bag had been left on a chair in the lobby by one of Iverson’s friends. The basketball star himself was reportedly not in the lobby during the theft.

From ESPN:

"As of today, the jewelry that was stolen from Allen Iverson has been found and the suspect has been apprehended," representatives for Iverson said in a statement. "Allen thanks the Philadelphia Police Department along with the people of Philadelphia for their support in this matter. Thank you."

Iverson played most of his 14-year career with the 76ers, who drafted him with the first overall pick in the 1996 draft. The Hall of Famer formally retired in 2013 after playing his last games in 2009-10 back in Philadelphia. He routinely attends Sixers games as one of the city’s most beloved sporting icons.

Allen Iverson had $500,000 worth of jewelry stolen from him, police say. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

