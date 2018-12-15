Allen in imperious form ahead of Scottish Open semi-finals

Mark Allen may be progressing further and further in the Scottish Open but there’s one person who isn’t happy about his Glasgow success – his missus.

The Northern Irishman has battled his way to the quarter-finals and now has his eyes on the prize at the Emirates Arena, despite admitting to being in Christmas mode already.

Now a shot at the Scottish Open title is well and truly on the cards, with a quarter-final against Alfie Burden next on his agenda on Friday after downing home favourite Graeme Dott.

Win that and he is just one game from the final but Allen is refusing to look too far ahead against a player who has already upset two world champions in the week.

“That’s as good as I’ve played all week, and I needed to because Graeme made very few mistakes. It was a high-quality match, just a shame it was down at the back of the arena,” he said.

“It’s a win-win this week, every match I win this week makes my missus unhappier – she wants me home.

“It does take some pressure off but don’t get me wrong, it’s the quarter-final stage now so there is plenty to win, but also plenty to lose as well so I’ll be out there giving it my best.

“I’m looking forward to playing Alfie, we had a good game in China and I know what he’s capable of, he’s a big scorer and a good lad off the table as well.

“He’s a typical London boy and a very good snooker player, he’s due a couple of big wins and beat John Higgins in the last round so he must be doing something right.”

