Allen Hurns, who suffered awful leg injury, says he should be back next season

Dallas Cowboys receiver Allen Hurns suffered the type of injury nobody wants to see.

Fox showed one replay of Hurns’ lower leg buckling as he was tackled in Saturday night’s wild-card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks, then refused to show it again.

As bad as the injury looked, it sounds like Hurns will be OK. He broke his fibula, had surgery, and told NFL Network’s Jane Slater, “I’ll be good to go by the beginning of the season.”

Tavon Austin told Slater that some Cowboys players were going to try and visit Hurns on Sunday. The injury obviously impacted the team; coach Jason Garrett held Hurns’ hand as he was being treated on the field, before he left on a cart.

For Hurns’ career, it seems he got the best news possible. He’s just 27 years old, so assuming he has a full recovery, he should have some good years left.

Football-wise this season, it is a blow to the Cowboys’ depth for the rest of the playoffs. Hurns had just 20 catches for 295 yards this season, but Dallas isn’t particularly deep at receiver after Amari Cooper. Dallas will play at the Los Angeles Rams next weekend if the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and the Cowboys will face the New Orleans Saints if the Bears win.

Hurns’ injury will be unfortunately memorable. Thankfully for him, the injury wasn’t quite as bad as it looked and he should be OK to play next season.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns (17) is taken from the field after injuring his leg against the Seahawks. (AP)

