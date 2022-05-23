Allen Eagles hire next high school football coach days after Chad Morris’ resignation

Less than two weeks from the resignation of Chad Morris, the Allen Eagles have found their next head football coach.

Allen announced that Midlothian Heritage’s Lee Wiginton will become the program’s third head coach in as many years. Wiginton helped start up the football program at Heritage in 2016.

Allen ISD is excited to announce that Lee Wiginton has been named the Head Coach of the Allen Eagles football program. Welcome to the Allen Eagle Family, @CoachLWig!

The Jaguars posted a 61-19 record in their first seven seasons.

In their inaugural varsity season in 2016, Heritage went 11-2, won an undefeated district championship and made it to the third round of the 4A playoffs where it lost to Kennedale on a last second field goal.

Through their first four seasons, Wiginton and Heritage won at least 10 games and never dropped a district contest. The Jaguars went to the playoffs all seven seasons while winning at least one playoff game.

Heritage’s best run came in 2019 when it reached the state quarterfinals.

It went 8-4 overall and 3-2 in district last season.

Wiginton is also the President-Elect of the Texas High School Coaches Association.

For Allen, which has the largest enrollment in the state, went 11-3 last season under Morris before losing to Southlake Carroll in the regional final. Allen turned in over 7,000 on its enrollment and has more than 2,000 students than the next biggest Texas high school.

In Morris’ only season with Allen, the Eagles lost to Humble Atascocita, which snapped a 122-game winning streak at their home stadium. Then a loss to Prosper snapped a 72-game win streak in district.

Prior to his stop at Allen, Morris had college stints at Auburn, Clemson and most notably SMU and Arkansas. His son, Chandler, won a state championship at Highland Park and is a quarterback at TCU.

Allen won three straight state titles from 2013-15 and four in six seasons (2018). However, the 2018 team was the last to reach the state final. The Eagles went to the state semifinals in 2019.