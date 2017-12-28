Allen, Daly lift Delaware past Cornell 97-96 in OT

NEWARK, Del. (AP) -- Ryan Allen scored a career-high 24 points, Ryan Daly had 19, including four free throws in the final five seconds of overtime, and Delaware outlasted Cornell 97-96 on Thursday despite two players scoring more than 30 points for the Big Red.

Daly made two free throws for a 95-92 lead and after Matt Morgan made 1 of 2 for Cornell, Daly iced the game with 3 seconds left. Morgan hit a 3 at the buzzer.

Anthony Mosley added 18 points and Eric Carter had 15 for the Blue Hens (7-6).

Stone Gettings had 39 points for Cornell (5-6), the third-highest total in school history - but a record for a junior - and tied for sixth in the NCAA this season. Morgan had 34 points, nine in overtime, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Gettings had a career-high 26 points in the first half and the Big Red led 47-36. Allen, who had six 3-pointers, had two treys and eight points as Delaware scored the first 12 points of the second half. Cornell rebuilt the lead to 13 with 7:07 to play Delaware closed regulation with an 11-2 run, including the last six, capped by Daly's jumper with 16 seconds to go.

Morgan, who had five 3s, missed a 3 to win it. Gettings finished 16 of 21, 7 of 8 from distance but Cornell missed its last four shots of regulation while Delaware made its last five.