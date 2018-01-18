Allen breaks out for 28, Florida beats Arkansas 88-73

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- KeVaughn Allen was long overdue for a game like this.

It surely helped that he faced the team from his home state.

Allen ended a three-week shooting slump by scoring a season-high 28 points, reaching double figures for the first time in 2018, and Florida used a fast start to beat Arkansas 88-73 on Wednesday night.

''I'm so happy for him,'' Gators coach Mike White said. ''Man, he was great. He needed it, and we needed it.''

Coaches and teammates have been on Allen all season, pleading with him to keep shooting through his struggles. Students jumped on the bandwagon, too. They held up large pieces of paper that spelled out ''shooters shoot'' as a reminder for Allen to be aggressive.

''I saw that,'' said Allen, a junior from Little Rock, Arkansas, and the team's leading scorer last season. ''It was funny to me.''

He also knew it was intended for him. And he responded, making 8 of 12 shots that included 6 of 7 from 3-point range. The junior had been quiet for weeks, scoring a combined 17 points over the last four games while missing 17 of 24 shots and 11 of 14 treys.

''He came out locked in to shoot the ball,'' said Razorbacks guard Jaylen Barford, who scored a team-high 28 points. ''He was just scoring left and right.''

Daniel Gafford chipped in 14 points and 10 rebounds for Arkansas (12-6, 2-4 Southeastern Conference), which fell to 0-4 on the road this season and dropped its 13th straight in Gainesville. The Razorbacks have now lost eight in a row against Florida.

Jalen Hudson added 21 points for the Gators (13-5, 5-1 SEC), who won for the seventh time in their last eight games.

This one wasn't even close.

Florida hit 11 of its first 15 shots, building a 15-point lead in the opening 12 minutes of the game, and pretty much coasted from there. Allen and Hudson sank back-to-back 3-pointers a few minutes later, pushing the lead to 41-23.