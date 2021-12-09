Allegra Stratton: Sajid Javid 'very upset' over video of Boris Johnson's adviser joking about lockdown Christmas party

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he was "very upset" when he saw the video of the PM's adviser joking about a Downing Street Christmas party while London was under Tier 3 restrictions last year.

The cabinet minister told Sky News he pulled out of media rounds on Wednesday because of how upset he was about the video, which Allegra Stratton resigned over yesterday.

He told Sky News: "I didn't appear because I saw that video, it upset me, it upset lots of people, it upset the prime minister.

"I spoke to colleagues in Number 10 and we agreed it was best to have some time to respond to the video, and the prime minister did so, he ordered an investigation by the cabinet secretary."

He added that he did not know why Ms Stratton quit as he called her an "outstanding" spokeswoman who did "fantastic work" on the COP26 climate conference, for which she was a spokeswoman.