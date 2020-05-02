After 16 positive cases on site, Allegiant Stadium workers will be tested for coronavirus

After more than a dozen workers tested positive for COVID-19, officials will carry out “targeted, on-site voluntary” testing for the coronavirus at Allegiant Stadium next week, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Allegiant Stadium, located adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip, is set to open this fall for the Raiders’ first season in the city after moving from Oakland. Despite the global pandemic and the city shutting down non-essential businesses, including casinos, construction on the new jet-black stadium has continued.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[ Coronavirus: How the sports world is responding to the pandemic ]

So far, per the Review-Journal, there have been 16 positive cases identified at the construction site — most of which are believed to be tied to a team of electricians. More than 4,000 workers have been at the site since the pandemic began.

Allegiant Stadium builders Mortenson-McCarthy have introduced new safety regulations, requiring all workers to wear a face mask, practice social distancing and even moved some work to night shifts to reduce congestion. Those rules, however, weren’t implemented until April 20.

“This testing will help us better understand the nature of these cases and enable us to make further decisions,” Mortenson-McCarthy said in a statement, via the Review-Journal. “Our team will make changes and adjustments as needed or identified to help protect everyone on the Allegiant Stadium project.”

There were more than 1.1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States as of Friday night, according to The New York Times, and more than 64,500 deaths attributed to the virus. Nevada had more than 5,000 confirmed cases, nearly all of which were in the Las Vegas area.

The situation in Las Vegas isn’t unique. Construction on SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles — the new home of the Rams and Chargers that is also set to open this fall — has faced similar issues. At least two workers there have tested positive for the coronavirus, too. Construction, however, continues despite a statewide lockdown of non-essential businesses in California.

Story continues

Targeted, voluntary testing will be available to workers at Allegiant Stadium next week. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: