Allegiance Gold Provides New Coin Collection For Investors & Coin Collectors

WEST HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Following Allegiance Gold's prior success of limited mintage coin collection, the 2021 exclusive Australian Osprey gold, silver, and platinum coin collections from the Perth Mint, have been, by far, the strongest performer. "It's not a surprise that during this inflationary period, investors are flocking to physical precious metals. In particular, the Osprey coin collection was a big hit with our investors, and it has surpassed our expectations and we are excited for the upcoming announcement of our 2022-coin collection" noted Mr. Naaman, CEO of Allegiance Gold.

Guided by growing concerns of an overinflated stock market and pending economic downturn at the beginning of 2021 investors sought to diversify their portfolios and move more discretionary income into safer assets.

In 2021, inflation increased at the fastest pace month over month reaching the highest level in 40 years to nearly 7%. The increase in inflation is affecting the prices of all goods and services that everyday Americans must pay for.

Furthermore, many industries had been impacted by the supply chain constraints, including the production of physical precious metals. Over the years, Allegiance Gold has built up its inventory and established a strong relationship with its suppliers to promptly meet the ongoing strong demand of its growing investor base.

About the Australian Osprey Coin Collection:

Allegiance Gold has been granted the exclusive rights from the Perth Mint to offer the limited mintage, uncirculated Osprey Gold, Silver, and Platinum coins. The coins are issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

This coin displays a swooping osprey grabbing a fish in its talons. The reverse side of the coin features Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, with the purity and the monetary denomination of the coin. The Perth Mint's signature "P" mintmark is featured in the lower left corner of the coin.

The Osprey coins feature a high-security detector with a micro-laser engraved letter within the design that is detectable only under a magnifying glass.

Sizes of the Coins:

Gold Osprey Coin - The gold osprey coin is a stunning 0.25-ounce coin with the highest 99.99% purity and is presented in a protected acrylic capsule.

Silver Osprey Coin - The silver osprey coin has been minted as a 1.5-ounce silver coin with the highest 99.99% purity and is presented in a protective tube of 15 coins.

Platinum Osprey Coin - The platinum osprey coin has been minted in 0.50 ounces with 99.95% pure platinum and is presented in a protected acrylic capsule of 35 coins in a tube.

The 2021 Osprey Collection was designed exclusively for Allegiance Gold. The stunning collection or any of the individual coins can be yours today!

With the established reputation that Allegiance Gold has achieved, many investors have been flocking to this safe-haven company to preserve their wealth. For more information on the Osprey Collection, make sure to contact the executives at Allegiance Gold at 844-790-9191.

About Allegiance Gold:

At Allegiance gold, we protect our client's wealth and retirement from economic uncertainties with physical gold and silver. Our vision is to create a transparent, fair, and safe investment for 50 million individuals.

Allegiance Gold has the highest rating verified by third-party consumer protection agencies with an A+ from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), AAA from the Business Consumer Alliance, and a Five Star rating from TrustLink. Customers have found investing with Allegiance Gold to be simple, secure, and trustworthy. For more information, please call 844-790-9191, or visit www.AllegianceGold.com. Allegiance Gold, LLC is located at 8407 Fallbrook Avenue, Suite 270, West Hills, CA 91304.

SOURCE: Allegiance Gold





