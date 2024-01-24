Alleged Taylor Swift stalker heads back to star’s pad right after court release, gets arrested again

An alleged serial stalker of Taylor Swift was released from custody under supervision at Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday — only to be quickly rearrested when he went back to the pop star’s Tribeca townhouse, the Daily News has learned.

Seattle man David Crowe, 33, was arraigned on stalking and harassment charges after his Monday arrest for allegedly trying to break into the pop star’s Tribeca home on Franklin St. near Hudson St. around 6 p.m. — two days after a similar attempt — according to authorities.

Following Wednesdsay’s arraignment, Crowe made his way back to the luxury pad just a few minutes’ walk from court and was acting erratically, police sources said.

He was awaiting fresh charges at the NYPD’s 1st Precinct stationhouse, they added.

It’s not clear whether Swift, who is not named in court documents, was home during any of the creepy visits. The Daily News could not immediately reach one of her reps for comment.

A security worker at Swift’s apartment building told police he encountered Crowe there around 30 times between Nov. 25 and Monday, looking to speak to the pop star, and was told to leave at least 10 times, according to the criminal complaint.

At Crowe’s arraignment, Assistant District Attorney Harriet Jiranek asked a judge to impose the highest form of supervised release for the non-bail-eligible offenses.

Jiranek said Crowe’s continued “conduct in showing up to this location despite numerous directives to leave shows a clear risk that the defendant will not abide by court orders to return to court.”

Police found him outside Swift’s home on Saturday, gave him a summons and sent him to Brooklyn Criminal Court to answer an outstanding warrant from several years ago, a police source previously told The News. It was unclear how Crowe resolved the outstanding warrants and when he was released from custody.

He is due back in court on March 12. His attorney with the New York County Defenders did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

---------